Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.: TDS reports third quarter 2025 results

Announces new $500 million share repurchase authorization
CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on November 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CST. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues from continuing operations of $308.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, versus $327.5 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations were $40.2 million and $0.33, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $(100.4) million and $(0.88), respectively, in the same period one year ago.
Recent Highlights*
TDS
- Repurchased over one million TDS Common Shares during the third quarter
- Board approved new $500 million share repurchase program, additive to current authorization balance
TDS Telecom
- Executing on fiber broadband strategy
- Delivered 42,000 marketable fiber services addresses in Q3 2025
- Grew fiber connections -11,200 residential fiber net additions
- TDS Telecom revenues down 3%, impacted by $6 million due to divestitures of non-strategic assets
Array
- Closed on the sale of wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile on August 1, 2025
- Paid a $23 per share special dividend on August 19, 2025
- Commenced T-Mobile MLA on August 1, 2025, helping to drive a 68% increase in Site rental revenues, excluding non-cash amortization
- Entered into additional spectrum sales expected to result in aggregate proceeds of $178 million
- Announced appointment of Anthony Carlson as President and CEO effective November 16, 2025
*Comparisons are 3Q'24 to 3Q'25 unless otherwise noted. Note that in September 2024, TDS sold its Hosted and Managed Services (HMS) operations. This 2024 transaction affects year-over-year revenue comparisons at the consolidated level. HMS operating revenues were $34 million in Q3 2024.
"With a strong portfolio and increased financial flexibility, we see tremendous opportunities ahead for the TDS enterprise," said Walter Carlson, TDS President and CEO. "We crossed the 1 million fiber passings milestone at TDS Telecom in the quarter and are continuing to execute on our robust fiber strategy through ongoing fiber expansion and E-ACAM programs.
"Now that we have Array established as a standalone tower company, we are ready to announce its next step in leadership, selecting Anthony Carlson to be Array's President and CEO. Anthony's substantial and increasing responsibilities at UScellular and TDS Telecom over the past six years provide him with the right foundation to lead Array's growing tower business and provide strategic vision to its operations.
"We are extremely grateful to Doug Chambers for his nearly two decades of contributions, most recently overseeing the successful launch of Array as a new tower business. We wish Doug great success in his new endeavors.
"Further, the TDS Board adopted a $500 million share repurchase program as part of our overall capital allocation plan. The timing will be determined at the Company's discretion and dependent upon successful closings of the announced spectrum transactions. This authorization reflects the Board's confidence in the Company's long-term strategy and demonstrates our balanced approach to capital allocation."
2025 Estimated Results
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2025 results for TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 7, 2025 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
|
2025 Estimated Results
|
|
TDS Telecom
|
Previous
|
Current
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
Total operating revenues
|
$1,030-$1,050
|
Unchanged
|
Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)
|
$310-$340
|
Unchanged
|
Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)
|
$320-$350
|
Unchanged
|
Capital expenditures
|
$375-$425
|
Unchanged
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2025 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
|
|
2025 Estimated
|
|
Actual Results
|
TDS Telecom
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025
|
|
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
|
(Estimated Results in millions; Actual Results in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
N/A
|
|
$ 19,329
|
|
$ 84,901
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
N/A
|
|
561
|
|
35,040
|
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
|
$20-$50
|
|
$ 19,890
|
|
$ 119,941
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
-
|
|
(4,168)
|
|
(5,197)
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
|
300
|
|
223,478
|
|
270,660
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
|
$320-$350
|
|
$ 239,200
|
|
$ 385,404
|
Add back or deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
|
-
|
|
3,497
|
|
-
|
Loss on impairment of intangible assets
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,103
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
-
|
|
7,890
|
|
12,376
|
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
|
-
|
|
(5,235)
|
|
(49,108)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
|
$320-$350
|
|
$ 245,352
|
|
$ 349,775
|
Deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
-
|
|
4
|
|
(7)
|
Interest and dividend income
|
5
|
|
4,918
|
|
5,483
|
Other, net
|
5
|
|
5,262
|
|
3,959
|
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
|
$310-$340
|
|
$ 235,168
|
|
$ 340,340
|
|
|
1
|
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes.
Stock Repurchase
During the third quarter, TDS repurchased 1,077,564 Common Shares for $40.7 million. In addition, the TDS Board authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $500 million of its outstanding Common stock. This new repurchase program does not have an expiration and is additive to the existing share repurchase authorization.
Conference Call Information
TDS will hold a conference call on November 7, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.
- Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com or at
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/604881005
Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.
About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides broadband, video, voice and wireless services through its TDS Telecom business. Array leases tower space to tenants and provides ancillary services, holds noncontrolling interests in primarily wireless operating companies and holds certain wireless spectrum licenses. Founded in 1969, TDS is headquartered in Chicago.
Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the manner in which Array's remaining business is conducted; whether the additional spectrum license sales to T-Mobile and the previously announced spectrum license sales to Verizon and AT&T will be consummated and the impact of the ongoing government shutdown on timing of closing these transactions; whether Array can monetize its remaining spectrum assets; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; intense competition; high inflation may increase costs beyond what TDS can recover through price increases; Array's reliance on a small number of tenants for a substantial portion of its revenues; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' lack of scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and Array indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments, including significant investments in wireless operating entities Array does not control; the state and federal regulatory environment, including changes in regulatory support received and the ability to pass through certain regulatory fees to customers; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by the TDS Voting Trust; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; extreme weather events; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.
For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
Array: investors.arrayinc.com
|
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
|
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Capital expenditures from continuing operations (thousands)
|
$ 7,927
|
Owned towers
|
4,449
|
Number of colocations1
|
4,517
|
Tower tenancy rate2
|
1.02
|
|
|
1
|
Represents instances where a third-party rents or leases space on a company-owned tower. Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the MLA.
|
|
|
2
|
Calculated as total number of colocations divided by total number of towers. Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the MLA.
|
TDS Telecom
|
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
|
As of or for the Quarter Ended
|
9/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
9/30/2024
|
Residential connections
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Broadband
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incumbent Fiber
|
123,500
|
|
121,200
|
|
119,700
|
|
118,500
|
|
115,900
|
Incumbent Copper
|
102,000
|
|
106,500
|
|
112,600
|
|
116,900
|
|
125,600
|
Expansion Fiber
|
150,700
|
|
141,800
|
|
133,200
|
|
126,100
|
|
115,300
|
Cable
|
186,100
|
|
188,200
|
|
190,200
|
|
191,500
|
|
195,900
|
Total Broadband
|
562,400
|
|
557,700
|
|
555,800
|
|
553,000
|
|
552,700
|
Video
|
114,300
|
|
116,500
|
|
118,700
|
|
121,000
|
|
122,100
|
Voice
|
242,200
|
|
248,700
|
|
256,900
|
|
261,600
|
|
271,300
|
Wireless
|
2,200
|
|
1,600
|
|
900
|
|
100
|
|
-
|
Total Residential connections
|
921,100
|
|
924,500
|
|
932,300
|
|
935,700
|
|
946,100
|
Commercial connections
|
180,300
|
|
184,300
|
|
187,600
|
|
190,500
|
|
197,200
|
Total connections 1
|
1,101,300
|
|
1,108,800
|
|
1,119,900
|
|
1,126,300
|
|
1,143,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total residential fiber net adds
|
11,200
|
|
10,300
|
|
8,300
|
|
13,600
|
|
10,400
|
Total residential broadband net adds
|
4,600
|
|
3,900
|
|
2,800
|
|
7,900
|
|
2,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential fiber churn2
|
1.5 %
|
|
1.1 %
|
|
0.9 %
|
|
1.0 %
|
|
1.3 %
|
Total residential broadband churn
|
1.7 %
|
|
1.5 %
|
|
1.3 %
|
|
1.4 %
|
|
1.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential revenue per connection 3
|
$ 65.66
|
|
$ 65.85
|
|
$ 65.67
|
|
$ 64.72
|
|
$ 65.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures (thousands)
|
$ 102,429
|
|
$ 90,187
|
|
$ 58,870
|
|
$ 81,743
|
|
$ 77,904
|
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
|
|
1
|
Q3 2024 total connections include 22,600 connections that were part of subsequent divestitures.
|
|
|
2
|
Residential fiber churn represents the percentage of incumbent and expansion fiber connections that disconnected service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
|
|
|
3
|
Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
vs. 2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
vs. 2024
|
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TDS Telecom
|
$ 255,111
|
|
$ 262,662
|
|
(3) %
|
|
$ 777,403
|
|
$ 796,562
|
|
(2) %
|
Array
|
47,119
|
|
25,739
|
|
83 %
|
|
102,632
|
|
76,845
|
|
34 %
|
All Other1
|
6,291
|
|
39,096
|
|
(84) %
|
|
17,460
|
|
128,223
|
|
(86) %
|
|
308,521
|
|
327,497
|
|
(6) %
|
|
897,495
|
|
1,001,630
|
|
(10) %
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TDS Telecom
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization
|
181,636
|
|
182,132
|
|
-
|
|
545,732
|
|
533,416
|
|
2 %
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
78,901
|
|
67,664
|
|
17 %
|
|
223,478
|
|
198,947
|
|
12 %
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
22
|
|
2,680
|
|
(99) %
|
|
7,890
|
|
8,344
|
|
(5) %
|
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit
|
2,844
|
|
-
|
|
N/M
|
|
(5,235)
|
|
-
|
|
N/M
|
|
263,403
|
|
252,476
|
|
4 %
|
|
771,865
|
|
740,707
|
|
4 %
|
Array
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization
|
41,501
|
|
39,439
|
|
5 %
|
|
125,725
|
|
131,819
|
|
(5) %
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
11,868
|
|
12,237
|
|
(3) %
|
|
35,860
|
|
35,058
|
|
2 %
|
Loss on impairment of licenses
|
47,679
|
|
136,234
|
|
(65) %
|
|
47,679
|
|
136,234
|
|
(65) %
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
707
|
|
196
|
|
N/M
|
|
620
|
|
590
|
|
5 %
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
(1,323)
|
|
(2,200)
|
|
40 %
|
|
(6,123)
|
|
4,360
|
|
N/M
|
|
100,432
|
|
185,906
|
|
(46) %
|
|
203,761
|
|
308,061
|
|
(34) %
|
All Other1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses excluding depreciation and
|
11,683
|
|
49,648
|
|
(76) %
|
|
34,110
|
|
165,894
|
|
(79) %
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
977
|
|
981
|
|
-
|
|
2,757
|
|
6,875
|
|
(60) %
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
-
|
|
(53)
|
|
99 %
|
|
14
|
|
(36)
|
|
N/M
|
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit
|
-
|
|
(11,733)
|
|
N/M
|
|
(797)
|
|
(11,733)
|
|
93 %
|
|
12,660
|
|
38,843
|
|
(67) %
|
|
36,084
|
|
161,000
|
|
(78) %
|
Total operating expenses
|
376,495
|
|
477,225
|
|
(21) %
|
|
1,011,710
|
|
1,209,768
|
|
(16) %
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TDS Telecom
|
(8,292)
|
|
10,186
|
|
N/M
|
|
5,538
|
|
55,855
|
|
(90) %
|
Array
|
(53,313)
|
|
(160,167)
|
|
67 %
|
|
(101,129)
|
|
(231,216)
|
|
56 %
|
All Other1
|
(6,369)
|
|
253
|
|
N/M
|
|
(18,624)
|
|
(32,777)
|
|
43 %
|
|
(67,974)
|
|
(149,728)
|
|
55 %
|
|
(114,215)
|
|
(208,138)
|
|
45 %
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
69,838
|
|
43,415
|
|
61 %
|
|
149,309
|
|
125,117
|
|
19 %
|
Interest and dividend income
|
15,663
|
|
7,952
|
|
97 %
|
|
28,044
|
|
20,268
|
|
38 %
|
Interest expense
|
(47,278)
|
|
(32,694)
|
|
(45) %
|
|
(100,352)
|
|
(78,918)
|
|
(27) %
|
Short-term imputed spectrum lease income
|
30,413
|
|
-
|
|
N/M
|
|
30,413
|
|
-
|
|
N/M
|
Other, net
|
5,347
|
|
1,035
|
|
N/M
|
|
10,464
|
|
3,081
|
|
N/M
|
Total other expense
|
73,983
|
|
19,708
|
|
N/M
|
|
117,878
|
|
69,548
|
|
69 %
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
6,009
|
|
(130,020)
|
|
N/M
|
|
3,663
|
|
(138,590)
|
|
N/M
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(72,772)
|
|
(30,656)
|
|
N/M
|
|
(85,119)
|
|
(36,795)
|
|
N/M
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
78,781
|
|
(99,364)
|
|
N/M
|
|
88,782
|
|
(101,795)
|
|
N/M
|
Less: Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
21,236
|
|
(16,222)
|
|
N/M
|
|
25,903
|
|
(11,313)
|
|
N/M
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
$ 57,545
|
|
$ (83,142)
|
|
N/M
|
|
$ 62,879
|
|
$ (90,482)
|
|
N/M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
$ (151,899)
|
|
$ 20,825
|
|
N/M
|
|
$ (132,150)
|
|
$ 68,153
|
|
N/M
|
Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
(12,604)
|
|
3,421
|
|
N/M
|
|
(6,563)
|
|
11,238
|
|
N/M
|
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
(139,295)
|
|
17,404
|
|
N/M
|
|
(125,587)
|
|
56,915
|
|
N/M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
(73,118)
|
|
(78,539)
|
|
7 %
|
|
(43,368)
|
|
(33,642)
|
|
(29) %
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
|
8,632
|
|
(12,801)
|
|
N/M
|
|
19,340
|
|
(75)
|
|
N/M
|
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders
|
(81,750)
|
|
(65,738)
|
|
(24) %
|
|
(62,708)
|
|
(33,567)
|
|
(87) %
|
TDS Preferred Share dividends
|
17,306
|
|
17,306
|
|
-
|
|
51,919
|
|
51,919
|
|
-
|
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common
|
$ (99,056)
|
|
$ (83,044)
|
|
(19) %
|
|
$ (114,627)
|
|
$ (85,486)
|
|
(34) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
116,126
|
|
114,029
|
|
2 %
|
|
115,318
|
|
113,523
|
|
2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing
|
$ 0.35
|
|
$ (0.88)
|
|
N/M
|
|
$ 0.10
|
|
$ (1.25)
|
|
N/M
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued
|
$ (1.20)
|
|
$ 0.15
|
|
N/M
|
|
$ (1.09)
|
|
$ 0.50
|
|
N/M
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS
|
$ (0.85)
|
|
$ (0.73)
|
|
(17) %
|
|
$ (0.99)
|
|
$ (0.75)
|
|
(32) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
118,844
|
|
114,029
|
|
4 %
|
|
118,786
|
|
113,523
|
|
5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing
|
$ 0.33
|
|
$ (0.88)
|
|
N/M
|
|
$ 0.07
|
|
$ (1.25)
|
|
N/M
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued
|
$ (1.17)
|
|
$ 0.15
|
|
N/M
|
|
$ (1.06)
|
|
$ 0.50
|
|
N/M
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to
|
$ (0.84)
|
|
$ (0.73)
|
|
(15) %
|
|
$ (0.99)
|
|
$ (0.75)
|
|
(31) %
|
|
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
|
|
1
|
Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the Array and TDS Telecom segments.
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (43,368)
|
|
$ (33,642)
|
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
(132,150)
|
|
68,153
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
88,782
|
|
(101,795)
|
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
262,095
|
|
240,880
|
Bad debts expense
|
5,951
|
|
5,586
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
22,336
|
|
12,494
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
(80,486)
|
|
(43,957)
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
(149,309)
|
|
(125,117)
|
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
|
149,732
|
|
106,458
|
Loss on impairment of licenses
|
47,679
|
|
136,234
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
8,524
|
|
8,898
|
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
|
(6,032)
|
|
(11,733)
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
(6,123)
|
|
4,360
|
Other operating activities
|
19,451
|
|
3,004
|
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(8,023)
|
|
8,744
|
Inventory
|
14
|
|
(1,648)
|
Accounts payable
|
29,225
|
|
(49,151)
|
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
|
(31,105)
|
|
267
|
Accrued taxes
|
(22,974)
|
|
10,579
|
Accrued interest
|
(3,741)
|
|
5,266
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
(101,156)
|
|
(63,473)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
|
224,840
|
|
145,896
|
Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations
|
345,473
|
|
787,214
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
570,313
|
|
933,110
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
|
(262,059)
|
|
(269,198)
|
Cash paid for licenses
|
(4,175)
|
|
(16,563)
|
Cash received from divestitures
|
29,389
|
|
90,503
|
Other investing activities
|
3,168
|
|
628
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations
|
(233,677)
|
|
(194,630)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations
|
2,462,399
|
|
(385,077)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
2,228,722
|
|
(579,707)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
Issuance of long-term debt
|
325,000
|
|
440,000
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(1,961,844)
|
|
(408,301)
|
Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for TDS stock-based compensation awards
|
(1,234)
|
|
(10,599)
|
Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for Array stock-based compensation awards
|
(63,506)
|
|
(11,522)
|
Repurchase of TDS Common Shares
|
(40,697)
|
|
-
|
Repurchase of Array Common Shares
|
(21,360)
|
|
(25,628)
|
Dividends paid to TDS shareholders
|
(65,801)
|
|
(82,503)
|
Array dividends paid to noncontrolling public shareholders
|
(358,579)
|
|
-
|
Payment of debt issuance costs
|
(6,459)
|
|
(16,157)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
(21,131)
|
|
(4,060)
|
Cash paid for software license agreements
|
(1,436)
|
|
(725)
|
Other financing activities
|
(7,481)
|
|
(84)
|
Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations
|
(2,224,528)
|
|
(119,579)
|
Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations
|
(20,537)
|
|
(31,578)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(2,245,065)
|
|
(151,157)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
553,970
|
|
202,246
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
383,222
|
|
269,308
|
End of period
|
$ 937,192
|
|
$ 471,554
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 932,994
|
|
$ 363,612
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
97,737
|
|
98,552
|
Inventory, net
|
4,039
|
|
4,052
|
Prepaid expenses
|
29,382
|
|
32,367
|
Income taxes receivable
|
-
|
|
2,487
|
Current assets held for sale
|
1,633
|
|
-
|
Current assets of discontinued operations
|
-
|
|
1,163,032
|
Other current assets
|
13,959
|
|
31,088
|
Total current assets
|
1,079,744
|
|
1,695,190
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets held for sale
|
1,617,872
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets of discontinued operations
|
-
|
|
4,499,561
|
|
|
|
|
Licenses
|
1,650,288
|
|
3,289,648
|
|
|
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
138,956
|
|
160,804
|
|
|
|
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
500,997
|
|
500,471
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
2,883,529
|
|
2,876,214
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
523,104
|
|
520,902
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets and deferred charges
|
137,888
|
|
139,430
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 8,532,378
|
|
$ 13,682,232
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
$ 3,186
|
|
$ 31,131
|
Accounts payable
|
120,996
|
|
74,866
|
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
|
164,582
|
|
46,992
|
Accrued interest
|
4,224
|
|
8,999
|
Accrued taxes
|
138,688
|
|
36,561
|
Accrued compensation
|
51,945
|
|
147,061
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
26,481
|
|
27,529
|
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|
1,228
|
|
-
|
Current liabilities held for sale
|
20,242
|
|
671,575
|
Other current liabilities
|
39,786
|
|
44,980
|
Total current liabilities
|
571,358
|
|
1,089,694
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities held for sale
|
3,599
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations
|
-
|
|
2,310,660
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred liabilities and credits
|
|
|
|
Deferred income tax liability, net
|
715,086
|
|
980,769
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
555,101
|
|
540,904
|
Other deferred liabilities and credits
|
576,947
|
|
460,676
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
825,312
|
|
2,415,686
|
|
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
|
-
|
|
15,831
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
TDS shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share
|
1,332
|
|
1,332
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
2,478,916
|
|
2,574,042
|
Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share
|
1,073,963
|
|
1,073,963
|
Treasury shares, at cost
|
(405,489)
|
|
(425,342)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
17,274
|
|
18,238
|
Retained earnings
|
1,301,051
|
|
1,849,009
|
Total TDS shareholders' equity
|
4,467,047
|
|
5,091,242
|
|
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
817,928
|
|
776,770
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
5,284,975
|
|
5,868,012
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 8,532,378
|
|
$ 13,682,232
|
Balance Sheet Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
TDS
|
|
TDS Corporate
|
|
Intercompany
|
|
TDS
|
|
Array
|
|
Telecom
|
|
& Other
|
|
Eliminations
|
|
Consolidated
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 325,626
|
|
$ 148,479
|
|
$ 607,893
|
|
$ (149,004)
|
|
$ 932,994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Licenses and other intangible assets
|
$ 1,648,604
|
|
$ 140,008
|
|
$ 632
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 1,789,244
|
Investment in unconsolidated entities
|
452,174
|
|
3,947
|
|
55,347
|
|
(10,471)
|
|
500,997
|
|
$ 2,100,778
|
|
$ 143,955
|
|
$ 55,979
|
|
$ (10,471)
|
|
$ 2,290,241
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
$ 386,834
|
|
$ 2,481,583
|
|
$ 15,112
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 2,883,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion
|
$ 2,031
|
|
$ 158
|
|
$ 997
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 3,186
|
Non-current portion
|
671,902
|
|
2,909
|
|
150,501
|
|
-
|
|
825,312
|
|
$ 673,933
|
|
$ 3,067
|
|
$ 151,498
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 828,498
|
TDS Telecom Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
vs. 2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
vs. 2024
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incumbent
|
$ 81,910
|
|
$ 89,682
|
|
(9) %
|
|
$ 252,168
|
|
$ 269,231
|
|
(6) %
|
Expansion
|
39,610
|
|
28,878
|
|
37 %
|
|
110,596
|
|
82,740
|
|
34 %
|
Cable
|
60,231
|
|
67,158
|
|
(10) %
|
|
186,253
|
|
205,657
|
|
(9) %
|
Total residential
|
181,751
|
|
185,718
|
|
(2) %
|
|
549,017
|
|
557,628
|
|
(2) %
|
Commercial
|
34,066
|
|
36,304
|
|
(6) %
|
|
103,317
|
|
110,190
|
|
(6) %
|
Wholesale
|
39,153
|
|
40,438
|
|
(3) %
|
|
124,534
|
|
128,157
|
|
(3) %
|
Total service revenues
|
254,970
|
|
262,460
|
|
(3) %
|
|
776,868
|
|
795,975
|
|
(2) %
|
Equipment revenues
|
141
|
|
202
|
|
(30) %
|
|
535
|
|
587
|
|
(9) %
|
Total operating revenues
|
255,111
|
|
262,662
|
|
(3) %
|
|
777,403
|
|
796,562
|
|
(2) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of operations (excluding Depreciation,
|
102,253
|
|
101,107
|
|
1 %
|
|
300,265
|
|
296,768
|
|
1 %
|
Cost of equipment and products
|
182
|
|
211
|
|
(14) %
|
|
562
|
|
514
|
|
9 %
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
79,201
|
|
80,814
|
|
(2) %
|
|
244,905
|
|
236,134
|
|
4 %
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
78,901
|
|
67,664
|
|
17 %
|
|
223,478
|
|
198,947
|
|
12 %
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
22
|
|
2,680
|
|
(99) %
|
|
7,890
|
|
8,344
|
|
(5) %
|
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
|
2,844
|
|
-
|
|
N/M
|
|
(5,235)
|
|
-
|
|
N/M
|
Total operating expenses
|
263,403
|
|
252,476
|
|
4 %
|
|
771,865
|
|
740,707
|
|
4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
$ (8,292)
|
|
$ 10,186
|
|
N/M
|
|
$ 5,538
|
|
$ 55,855
|
|
(90) %
|
|
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
|
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Site rental
|
$ 45,838
|
|
$ 25,669
|
|
79 %
|
|
$ 99,663
|
|
$ 76,591
|
|
30 %
|
Services
|
1,281
|
|
70
|
|
NM
|
|
2,969
|
|
254
|
|
NM
|
Total operating revenues
|
47,119
|
|
25,739
|
|
83 %
|
|
102,632
|
|
76,845
|
|
34 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of operations (excluding Depreciation,
|
20,976
|
|
18,263
|
|
15 %
|
|
56,662
|
|
52,822
|
|
7 %
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
20,525
|
|
21,176
|
|
(3) %
|
|
69,063
|
|
78,997
|
|
(13) %
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
11,868
|
|
12,237
|
|
(3) %
|
|
35,860
|
|
35,058
|
|
2 %
|
Loss on impairment of licenses
|
47,679
|
|
136,234
|
|
(65) %
|
|
47,679
|
|
136,234
|
|
(65) %
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
707
|
|
196
|
|
N/M
|
|
620
|
|
590
|
|
5 %
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
(1,323)
|
|
(2,200)
|
|
40 %
|
|
(6,123)
|
|
4,360
|
|
N/M
|
Total operating expenses
|
100,432
|
|
185,906
|
|
(46) %
|
|
203,761
|
|
308,061
|
|
(34) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
$ (53,313)
|
|
$ (160,167)
|
|
67 %
|
|
$ (101,129)
|
|
$ (231,216)
|
|
56 %
|
|
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
Financial Measures
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
TDS CONSOLIDATED
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP)
|
$ 224,840
|
|
$ 145,896
|
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
|
(262,059)
|
|
(269,198)
|
Cash paid for software license agreements
|
(1,436)
|
|
(725)
|
Free cash flow - continuing operations (Non-GAAP)1
|
$ (38,655)
|
|
$ (124,027)
|
|
|
1
|
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted OIBDA and AFCF Reconciliations
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
|
|
The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
TDS Telecom
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|
$ (282)
|
|
$ 9,391
|
|
$ 19,329
|
|
$ 50,893
|
Add back or deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(2,748)
|
|
4,323
|
|
561
|
|
14,739
|
Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)
|
(3,030)
|
|
13,714
|
|
19,890
|
|
65,632
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
(1,743)
|
|
(1,262)
|
|
(4,168)
|
|
(3,521)
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
|
78,901
|
|
67,664
|
|
223,478
|
|
198,947
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
74,128
|
|
80,116
|
|
239,200
|
|
261,058
|
Add back or deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
|
3,497
|
|
-
|
|
3,497
|
|
-
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
22
|
|
2,680
|
|
7,890
|
|
8,344
|
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
|
2,844
|
|
-
|
|
(5,235)
|
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
80,491
|
-
|
82,796
|
|
245,352
|
|
269,402
|
Deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
4
|
|
1
|
Interest and dividend income
|
1,824
|
|
1,368
|
|
4,918
|
|
3,591
|
Other, net
|
1,692
|
|
897
|
|
5,262
|
|
2,664
|
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 76,972
|
|
$ 80,530
|
|
$ 235,168
|
|
$ 263,146
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
Array
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP)
|
$ 109,920
|
|
$ (95,701)
|
|
$ 130,503
|
|
$ (92,296)
|
Add back or deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(62,701)
|
|
(22,046)
|
|
(54,479)
|
|
(15,600)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)
|
47,219
|
|
(117,747)
|
|
76,024
|
|
(107,896)
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
8,855
|
|
4,241
|
|
16,233
|
|
9,201
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
|
11,868
|
|
12,237
|
|
35,860
|
|
35,058
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
67,942
|
|
(101,269)
|
|
128,117
|
|
(63,637)
|
Add back or deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
|
489
|
|
1,253
|
|
2,349
|
|
19,913
|
Loss on impairment of licenses
|
47,679
|
|
136,234
|
|
47,679
|
|
136,234
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
707
|
|
196
|
|
620
|
|
590
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
(1,323)
|
|
(2,200)
|
|
(6,123)
|
|
4,360
|
Short-term imputed spectrum lease income
|
(30,413)
|
|
-
|
|
(30,413)
|
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
85,081
|
|
34,214
|
|
142,229
|
|
97,460
|
Deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
69,811
|
|
43,109
|
|
147,453
|
|
123,445
|
Interest and dividend income
|
8,909
|
|
3,552
|
|
15,267
|
|
9,076
|
Other, net
|
254
|
|
-
|
|
253
|
|
-
|
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 6,107
|
|
$ (12,447)
|
|
$ (20,744)
|
|
$ (35,061)
Array Adjusted Free Cash Flow (AFCF)
AFCF is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation below. AFCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income from continuing operations or as an indicator of cash flows.
Management believes AFCF is a useful measure of Array's cash generated from operations and investments. The following table reconciles AFCF to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income from continuing operations. This measure will only be presented prospectively as following the sale of Array's wireless operations to T-Mobile on August 1, 2025, the primary business operations for Array changed from providing wireless communications services to a standalone tower company. In addition, Array continues to own noncontrolling interests in investments that earn significant income, and generate significant cash flows.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
Net income from continuing operations - Array (GAAP)
|
$ 109,920
|
Add back or deduct:
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(80,572)
|
Short-term imputed spectrum lease income
|
(30,413)
|
Amortization of deferred debt charges
|
274
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
(69,811)
|
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
|
61,794
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
(1,323)
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
707
|
Loss on impairment of licenses
|
47,679
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
11,868
|
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
|
489
|
Straight line and other non-cash revenue adjustments
|
(3,872)
|
Straight line expense adjustment
|
1,559
|
Maintenance and other capital expenditures
|
(2,374)
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow from continuing operations (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 45,925
SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.