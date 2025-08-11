At the request of AlzeCure Pharma AB, the last trading day in AlzeCure Pharma AB's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2025-08-14 to 2025-08-13.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|ALZCUR BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0025399132
|Order Book:
|413817
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
