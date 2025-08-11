Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ALZCUR BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0025399132 Order Book: 413817 Market Segment: First North STO

At the request of AlzeCure Pharma AB, the last trading day in AlzeCure Pharma AB's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2025-08-14 to 2025-08-13.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB