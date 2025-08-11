Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to report highly encouraging assay results and the successful completion of its Phase Three drilling program at the Arthington target, part of its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia.

Drilling across the 1,280m Phase Three program has confirmed a robust, west-northwest trending mineralized corridor, intersected over a 1km strike length within the 16km Arthington-Youth Camp anomalous zone. These results have improved the Company's understanding of the mineralized system and will directly inform the next phase of exploration and technical studies.

Phase Three drilling has also achieved a major milestone by confirming the continuity of mineralized zones between the Red Hill Field and Garang Base artisanal workings, over a strike length of 400m. This breakthrough confirms the presence of mineralized zones with strong continuity, including high-grade intervals, and validates the geological model, significantly enhancing the potential for a large, cohesive gold system.

Highlights of the seven holes drilled in the program include:

ADD033: 18m at 4.67 g/t Au* ( including 1m at 55.9 g/t Au within a wider interval of 10m at 8.3 g/t Au ), 23.9m at 0.83 g/t Au* (including 4.04m at 2.07 g/t Au), beginning 30m below surface.

( ), 23.9m at 0.83 g/t Au* (including 4.04m at 2.07 g/t Au), beginning 30m below surface. ADD034: 25.5m at 1 g/t Au* (including 9.25m at 2.14 g/t Au) , beginning 55m below surface.

, beginning 55m below surface. ADD035: 17.51m at 0.91 g/t Au* (including 3.58m at 2.46 g/t Au g/t Au) , beginning 68m below surface.

, beginning 68m below surface. ADD036: 10.8m at 1.24 g/t Au* (including 0.42m at 22.2 g/t Au and 1m at 2.1 g/t Au) and 12.24m at 0.92 g/t Au* (including 3.37m at 2.3 g/t Au) , beginning 69m below surface.

, beginning 69m below surface. ADD037: 26.38m at 1.08 g/t Au* (including 1m at 9.22 g/t Au within a wider interval of 3.63m at 3.92 g/t Au), beginning 42m below surface.

beginning 42m below surface. ADD038: 13.04m at 1.19 g/t Au (including 4.55m at 2.02 g/t Au) , beginning 64m below surface.

, beginning 64m below surface. ADD039: 17.25m at 0.95 g/t Au* (including 1.15m at 2.7 g/t Au and 4.92m at 2.08 g/t Au), beginning 62m below surface.

"The results from our Phase Three program are a major step forward in our exploration of the Arthington target," said David Kol, President & CEO of Zodiac Gold. "By intersecting mineralization between the Red Hill Field and Garang Base artisanal workings, we've done more than just add new intercepts of significant width and grade, we've confirmed that these zones are part of a continuous mineralized system. This breakthrough fills in critical gaps along strike, greatly enhancing the scale potential and de-risking our path forward. It's a pivotal milestone that validates our geological model and strengthens the case for a district-scale gold discovery within our extensive license package."

The program has delivered critical geological insights that will enhance targeting for high grade zones and extensions at depth and along strike. The Arthington target is located within a continuous 16km long soil anomaly with numerous artisanal workings. Drilling in Phases 1-3 has been focused on a 1km strike length, and mineralization is open along strike, with a single hole drilled a further 1km to the west returning 1.05m at 8.98 g/t Au.

With significant mineralization now intersected in 37 of 39 holes drilled to date, the Company's success at the Arthington target demonstrates the district-scale opportunity within the +2,300 sq km license package. The Ben Ben target, also within the 16km soil anomaly and with a program of trenching on-going, is interpreted to be the eastern extension of the mineralization at Arthington. Channel sampling from the Ben Ben target has returned results of 0.65m at 53.6 g/t Au, 0.44m at 71 g/t Au and 1.75m at 6.23 g/t Au.

Map 1: Results from ADD033 to ADD039 with interpreted mineralized zones at the Arthington target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/261947_0017f0b56410abd5_001full.jpg

Map 2: Longitudinal section looking north-northeast showing AU gram-meter intersections at the Arthington target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/261947_0017f0b56410abd5_002full.jpg

Drill hole collar data for ADD033 to ADD039 is shown in Table 1 and significant intersections are shown in Table 2.

Table 1: Collar Data for ADD033 and ADD039

Hole ID Easting (WGS84) Northing (WGS84) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) ADD033 323452 722616 65 0 -50 161.10 ADD034 323335 722622 60 12 -50 181.05 ADD035 323384 722586 60 12 -65 243.70 ADD036 323530 722562 50 12 -50 150.65 ADD037 323672 722509 58 12 -50 149.45 ADD038 323723 722434 40 12 -50 191.04 ADD039 323592 722518 56 12 -50 121.30

Table 2: Significant Intersections - ADD033 to ADD039

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Average Au (g/t) ADD033 11.6 12.6 1 0.28 ADD033 16.9 18 1.1 0.21 ADD033 34 57.9 23.9 0.83* Including 42 46.04 4.04 2.07 Including 44 45 1 5.96 Including 54.9 56.8 1.9 2.28 ADD033 68 86 18 4.67* Including 76 86 10 8.3 Including 81 82 1 55.9 ADD033 97 99.19 2.19 0.45 ADD033 109.75 110.83 1.08 0.61 ADD033 122.8 123.8 1 0.25 ADD033 135 136 1 1.09 ADD034 44 48 4 0.41 ADD034 57 61 4 0.22 ADD034 73.5 99 25.5 1* Including 76.75 86 9.25 2.14 Including 84 85 1 6.62 ADD034 113 115 2 0.48 ADD035 75.34 92.85 17.51 0.91* ADD035 75.34 78.92 3.58 2.46 ADD035 100 101 1 0.2 ADD035 106 108 2 0.28 ADD035 136 143.6 7.6 0.44 Including 136.69 137.7 1.01 1.04 ADD036 51.8 54 2.2 0.27 ADD036 69.61 81.85 12.24 0.92* Including 73.33 76.7 3.37 2.3 ADD036 111.2 122 10.8 1.24* Including 115.95 117.2 1.25 7.67 Including 115.95 116.37 0.42 22.2 Including 120 121 1 2.1 ADD037 37.95 39.1 1.15 0.21 ADD037 41.3 43.5 2.2 0.64 ADD037 49 75.38 26.38 1.08* Including 56.37 60 3.63 3.92 Including 58 60 2 5.83 Including 67 70 3 2.25 ADD037 102.25 103.38 1.13 0.4 ADD037 131 133.22 2.22 1.34 ADD038 30 34.99 4.99 0.27 ADD038 76.71 89.75 13.04 1.19 Including 83.45 88 4.55 2.02 Including 86 87 1 5.2 ADD038 134.5 138.5 4 0.32 ADD038 168 171 3 0.57 ADD039 62.7 63.84 1.14 0.41 ADD039 67 68 1 0.22 ADD039 78 95.25 17.25 0.95* Including 81.2 82.35 1.15 2.7 Including 89 93.92 4.92 2.08 ADD039 98.4 99.5 1.1 0.3

Note that significant intersections have been determined as intervals above 0.2 g/t Au with a minimum length of 1m and a maximum of 2m of consecutive samples below 0.2 g/t Au, except the intervals marked with an asterisk (*). Intervals marked with an asterisk include a mean of 2.24 consecutive meters below 0.2 g/t Au, ranging from 0.65 to 5m. The zones with over 2 consecutive meters below 0.2 g/t Au have been included to demonstrate downhole continuity where geological logging indicates continuity of shearing and sulphide mineralization in prospective host rocks. Intervals are drilled rather than true thicknesses and it is estimated that true thicknesses for the intervals in ADD033 to ADD039 are approximately 70-90% of drilled thickness.

Drilling, Sampling and QA/QC Procedures

The drilling program at Arthington was completed by a Fordia Eider 2000 diamond drill rig with HQ and NQ core diameter. Core recoveries for holes ADD033 to ADD039 were approaching 100% in fresh rock, where the vast majority of mineralization has been intersected. The easting, northing and elevation data shown in Table 1 have been recorded using handheld GPS only and will be surveyed by differential GPS. Note that an initial attempt at hole ADD039 was abandoned at 81.25m due to drilling conditions. The details of the re-drilled ADD039 are shown in Tables 1 and 2.

Drill core was transported a short distance from the drill site to the Company's exploration camp at Arthington. After geological logging, the core was cut along the long axis using a diamond core saw, with half being sampled and half retained. Where the core was too soft for cutting (in the oxide zone), the core was split using a spatula. Core sampling was completed by Zodiac Gold's geological team, supervised by senior company personnel. All samples met the standards for chain of custody without the opportunity for third party access from Zodiac Gold's exploration camp to SGS Liberia in Monrovia for sample preparation (SGS method PRP87). Each sample was analyzed by 50g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish by SGS Ghana (SGS method FAA505). Samples returning a grade over 10 g/t Au were reanalyzed by 50g fire assay with a gravimetric finish (SGS method FAG505). The new results were incorporated into the database for the calculation of the significant intersections reported above.

SGS Ghana is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited for the methods described above. SGS Liberia is not an accredited laboratory but follows standard SGS sample preparation procedures. SGS is independent of Zodiac Gold. In addition to the laboratory's quality control program, a rigorous quality assurance and quality control program is implemented by the Company, including the insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates to ensure reliable assay results. Quality assurance and quality control data are monitored by the Company. Samples that were not acceptable under the Company's QA/QC protocols were re-assayed by SGS and the new results were incorporated into the database for the calculation of the significant intersections reported above.

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi gold project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and high-grade gold intercepts.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261947

SOURCE: Zodiac Gold Inc.