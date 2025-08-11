

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remains mixed in world markets ahead of the release of consumer price and producer price inflation readings from the U.S. All eyes are also on the proposed talks on the Ukraine war scheduled for Friday between the Presidents of U.S. and Russia. The looming U.S.-China tariff deadline also swayed sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the green. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading mostly in negative territory. Asian markets however finished trading on a positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has firmed up. Ten-year bond yields are trading mixed. Crude oil prices rallied ahead of the talks between the U.S. and Russia on the war in Ukraine. Gold plunged amidst easing geopolitical tensions. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,309.50, up 0.30% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,400.50, up 0.17% Germany's DAX at 24,135.79, down 0.24% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,125.67, up 0.33% France's CAC 40 at 7,726.29, down 0.22% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,343.55, down 0.08% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 41,820.48, up 1.85% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,844.80, up 0.43% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,647.55, up 0.34% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,906.81, up 0.19%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1628, down 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.3427, down 0.18% USD/JPY at 147.88, up 0.10% AUD/USD at 0.6512, down 0.21% USD/CAD at 1.3783, up 0.18% Dollar Index at 98.39, up 0.21%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.267%, down 0.37% Germany at 2.6905%, up 0.17% France at 3.354%, up 0.21% U.K. at 4.5750%, down 0.69% Japan at 1.490%, up 0.00%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $66.96, up 0.56%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $64.22, up 0.53%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,407.37, down 2.40%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $120,521.23, up 1.90% Ethereum at $4,203.88, down 0.07% XRP at $3.22, up 0.95% BNB at $799.30, down 0.13% Solana at $179.10, down 0.34%



