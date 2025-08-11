Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - GK Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NIKL.H) ("GK" or the "Company") announces that Odyssey Trust Company has replaced Computershare Trust Company as the transfer agent effective August 11, 2025. Shareholders do not need to take any action in respect to the change in transfer agent.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to shareholders' records, transfer of shares, lost certificates, changes of addresses or other inquiries related to shares should now be directed to Odyssey Trust Company as follows:

Odyssey Trust Company Address: United Kingdom Building

350-409 Granville Street

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 1T2 Direct Dial: 1-587-885-0960 Canada & US (toll-free): 1-888-290-1175 Email: shareholders@odysseytrust.com Contact Odyssey through their website at: https://odysseytrust.com/ca-en/help/

About GK Resources Ltd.

GK is a reporting issuer incorporated under the laws of British Columbia and listed on the TSXV under the symbol NIKL. GK is backed by the Inventa Capital group.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261884

SOURCE: GK Resources Ltd.