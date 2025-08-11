Target Healthcare REIT's Q425 update shows indexed rent reviews continuing to drive increased earnings and property values, underpinning growing DPS. Q425 NAV total return was a strong 2.9%, taking the annual total to 9.0%. We will review our estimates when the FY25 results are published in detail in September, but continue to expect rental growth, a full-year contribution from development completions and asset management to drive further growth.

