

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's foreign trade deficit increased in June from a year ago as exports fell amid a surge in imports, data from the National Statistics of Malta showed on Monday.



The visible trade deficit widened to EUR 426.8 million from EUR 350.6 million registered during last year.



Exports fell 2.2 percent annually in June, while imports climbed by 9.3 percent.



During the first half of 2025, the trade gap was EUR 1.93 billion versus EUR 1.97 billion a year ago. Both exports and imports declined by 8.8 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.



