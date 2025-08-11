Københavns Lufthavne A/S: ATP notifies Copenhagen Airports A/S of the process for the transfer of ATP's controlling stake in Copenhagen Airports A/S to the Danish state

Copenhagen Airports A/S hereby announces that the company today received the attached notice from ATP, stating that the conditions applicable to the transfer of ATP's controlling shareholding of Copenhagen Airports A/S to the Danish state are now fulfilled entailing that the transfer can be completed.

On that basis, it is ATP's expectation that the Danish state will make a mandatory offer to the remaining shareholders of Copenhagen Airports A/S in accordance with the rules in Chapter 8 of the Danish Capital Markets Act in the course of October 2025. The offer price of the mandatory offer will be set out in the offer document that the Danish state will publish in connection with the offer.

The company notes the information regarding the completion of the agreement between the Danish state and ATP and awaits the submission of the offer to the company's shareholders. The company's board of directors will, following the submission of the offer, issue its statement on the offer in accordance with applicable regulations.

The company will issue further information when it receives notification from ATP or the Danish state regarding the next steps in the process or when otherwise required.

