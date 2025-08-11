

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corp. (FOX) along with ESPN's upcoming direct-to-consumer service, Monday announced an agreement to offer two services bundled together starting October 2 for $39.99 per month.



The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both companies to deliver premium experiences across platforms and meeting expectations of customers.



The ESPN DTC offering and FOX One service will both individually become available to consumers beginning August 21 and the combined bundle will be available for purchase beginning on October 2.



Currently, FOX's stock is trading at $49.24, up 0.10 percent on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News