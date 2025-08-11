Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 11 août/August 2025) - Scryb Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 32,318,731 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on August 12, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Scryb Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 32 318 731 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 12 août 2025. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: Le 13 août/August 2025 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: Le 13 août/August 2025 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 13 août/August 2025 Symbol/Symbole: SCYB NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 81111V 20 6 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 81111V 20 6 6 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 81111V107/CA81111V1076

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)