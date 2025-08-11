

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' goods exports increased in June and imports grew at a faster pace, preliminary data from the statistical office CYSTAT showed on Monday.



Exports grew 11.9 percent year-on-year to EUR 506.5 million, the statistical office said. Imports surged 21.1 percent from a year ago to EUR 1.114 billion.



During the January to June period, exports rose 31.4 percent to EUR 2.624 billion and imports were 15.0 percent higher at EUR 6.495 billion. The trade deficit widened to EUR 3.871 billion from EUR 3.648 billion.



