New to The Street's Esteemed Client NeOnc Technologies Finalizes $50 Million Strategic Partnership with Quazar Investment as NuroMENA Holdings Receives ADGM Incorporation

CALABASAS, CA AND ABU DHABI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI), a multi-Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering therapies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announced the official incorporation of NuroMENA Holdings Ltd. by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This milestone marks the fulfillment of all contingencies required to finalize the previously announced $50 million cornerstone investment from Quazar Investment into NuroMENA Holdings Ltd.

This strategic alliance will accelerate the launch of NeOnc's innovative CNS platform across the MENA region and fast-track development of its clinical programs, including NEO212 and NEO100, two advanced therapies with the potential to transform outcomes for brain cancer and other CNS conditions.

"We view this as a defining moment for NeOnc and a major validation of our global vision," said Amir Heshmatpour, Executive Chairman and President of NeOnc Technologies. "With the finalization of NuroMENA's incorporation and the support of Quazar Investment, we are now fully equipped to advance our mission of delivering life-saving therapies to a region in urgent need of innovation. This partnership not only brings capital-it brings conviction, commitment, and alignment of purpose."

Waleed K. Al Ali, Chairman and CEO of Quazar Investment, commented: "We are proud to partner with NeOnc to bring cutting-edge biotechnology to the UAE and beyond. With NuroMENA now officially formed under ADGM, we are positioned to help NeOnc transform the landscape of brain cancer and CNS treatment across the region. This is just the beginning."

Vince Caruso, CEO and Creator of New to The Street, added:

"This is precisely the kind of groundbreaking international deal that showcases the strength of our clients on a global stage. NeOnc's ability to secure a $50 million strategic investment from a powerhouse like Quazar Investment reflects both the company's scientific leadership and its vision for transforming healthcare in the MENA region. At New to The Street, we're proud to amplify this story to millions through our nationwide Bloomberg and FOX Business broadcasts, our business YouTube channel with over 3.2 million subscribers, and our 711,000+ followers, friends, and connections across X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. With over 16 years in business and more than 2,000 interviews broadcast, our platform ensures that strategic business developments like this receive the maximum visibility and credibility they deserve."

About NuroMENA Holdings Ltd.

NuroMENA is a UAE-based subsidiary of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., created to oversee regional clinical operations, partnerships, and innovation in the Middle East and North Africa. Upon closing of the $50 million investment and execution of the change of control, NuroMENA will be majority-controlled by Quazar Investment, with joint governance oversight and strategic alignment between NeOnc and Quazar to accelerate breakthrough CNS therapies across the region. NuroMENA was officially incorporated under ADGM on August 6, 2025.

About NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI)

NeOnc Technologies is a multi-Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on novel therapies for brain cancer and other CNS disorders. With a robust intellectual property portfolio and strong academic collaborations, NeOnc is committed to transforming outcomes in one of the hardest-to-treat areas of oncology.

About Quazar Investment

Quazar Investment is a leading strategic investment firm headquartered in Abu Dhabi, managing over $3.3 billion in assets under management (AUM). Backed by key partnerships with the UAE Government, Quazar focuses on transformative investments in biotechnology, healthcare, and next-generation infrastructure across the MENA region and globally.

About New to The Street (NTTS)

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international television brands, broadcasting sponsored programming weekly on Bloomberg and FOX Business networks, while leveraging one of the largest business YouTube channels with over 3.2 million subscribers. NTTS maintains an expansive social footprint with 711,000+ followers, friends, and connections across X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. With over 16 years in business and more than 2,000 interviews broadcast, NTTS specializes in elevating corporate visibility through long-form interviews, targeted social media, and high-impact outdoor campaigns in Times Square and other iconic locations.

Media Contact:

info@neonc.com

Investor Contact:

James Carbonara - Hayden IR

(646) 755-7412

James@haydenir.com

Grace@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-streets-esteemed-client-neonc-technologies-finalizes-50-million-str-1059121