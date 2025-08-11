Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40165 | ISIN: US64051A1016 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.08.25 | 20:42
5,080 US-Dollar
+7,17 % +0,340
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
11.08.2025 20:26 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New to The Street's Esteemed Client NeOnc Technologies Finalizes $50 Million Strategic Partnership with Quazar Investment as NuroMENA Holdings Receives ADGM Incorporation

CALABASAS, CA AND ABU DHABI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI), a multi-Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering therapies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announced the official incorporation of NuroMENA Holdings Ltd. by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This milestone marks the fulfillment of all contingencies required to finalize the previously announced $50 million cornerstone investment from Quazar Investment into NuroMENA Holdings Ltd.

This strategic alliance will accelerate the launch of NeOnc's innovative CNS platform across the MENA region and fast-track development of its clinical programs, including NEO212 and NEO100, two advanced therapies with the potential to transform outcomes for brain cancer and other CNS conditions.

"We view this as a defining moment for NeOnc and a major validation of our global vision," said Amir Heshmatpour, Executive Chairman and President of NeOnc Technologies. "With the finalization of NuroMENA's incorporation and the support of Quazar Investment, we are now fully equipped to advance our mission of delivering life-saving therapies to a region in urgent need of innovation. This partnership not only brings capital-it brings conviction, commitment, and alignment of purpose."

Waleed K. Al Ali, Chairman and CEO of Quazar Investment, commented: "We are proud to partner with NeOnc to bring cutting-edge biotechnology to the UAE and beyond. With NuroMENA now officially formed under ADGM, we are positioned to help NeOnc transform the landscape of brain cancer and CNS treatment across the region. This is just the beginning."

Vince Caruso, CEO and Creator of New to The Street, added:

"This is precisely the kind of groundbreaking international deal that showcases the strength of our clients on a global stage. NeOnc's ability to secure a $50 million strategic investment from a powerhouse like Quazar Investment reflects both the company's scientific leadership and its vision for transforming healthcare in the MENA region. At New to The Street, we're proud to amplify this story to millions through our nationwide Bloomberg and FOX Business broadcasts, our business YouTube channel with over 3.2 million subscribers, and our 711,000+ followers, friends, and connections across X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. With over 16 years in business and more than 2,000 interviews broadcast, our platform ensures that strategic business developments like this receive the maximum visibility and credibility they deserve."

About NuroMENA Holdings Ltd.

NuroMENA is a UAE-based subsidiary of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., created to oversee regional clinical operations, partnerships, and innovation in the Middle East and North Africa. Upon closing of the $50 million investment and execution of the change of control, NuroMENA will be majority-controlled by Quazar Investment, with joint governance oversight and strategic alignment between NeOnc and Quazar to accelerate breakthrough CNS therapies across the region. NuroMENA was officially incorporated under ADGM on August 6, 2025.

About NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI)

NeOnc Technologies is a multi-Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on novel therapies for brain cancer and other CNS disorders. With a robust intellectual property portfolio and strong academic collaborations, NeOnc is committed to transforming outcomes in one of the hardest-to-treat areas of oncology.

About Quazar Investment

Quazar Investment is a leading strategic investment firm headquartered in Abu Dhabi, managing over $3.3 billion in assets under management (AUM). Backed by key partnerships with the UAE Government, Quazar focuses on transformative investments in biotechnology, healthcare, and next-generation infrastructure across the MENA region and globally.

About New to The Street (NTTS)

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international television brands, broadcasting sponsored programming weekly on Bloomberg and FOX Business networks, while leveraging one of the largest business YouTube channels with over 3.2 million subscribers. NTTS maintains an expansive social footprint with 711,000+ followers, friends, and connections across X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. With over 16 years in business and more than 2,000 interviews broadcast, NTTS specializes in elevating corporate visibility through long-form interviews, targeted social media, and high-impact outdoor campaigns in Times Square and other iconic locations.

Media Contact:
info@neonc.com

Investor Contact:
James Carbonara - Hayden IR
(646) 755-7412
James@haydenir.com

Grace@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-streets-esteemed-client-neonc-technologies-finalizes-50-million-str-1059121

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.