Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTHI). Stonegate Capital Partners initiates their coverage on NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTHI). NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company developing central nervous system therapeutics designed to overcome the blood-brain barrier. The Company has numerous assets in its pipeline, highlighted by NEO100 which is a patented, pure pharmaceutical compound produced via proprietary synthesis for pharmaceutical-grade purity and reproducibility. NeOnc's intranasal administration strategy is designed to access the brain via olfactory and trigeminal pathways, offering a non-invasive route intended to improve adherence and enable more direct delivery. We view NTHI as a differentiated platform, supported by favorable tolerability with prolonged dosing and multiple near-term catalysts as the program advances toward a 2026 readout.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Positive Phase 1/2a results for NEO100 announced in December

NEO100 Phase 2a top-line read out expected in Mid-2026

Closing and funding of the Quazar Investment expected in the near-term

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279982

Source: Reportable, Inc.