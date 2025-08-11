TMR Capital (PTC) Limited ("TMR"), with a shareholding in Assura plc ("Assura", the "Company"), believes, in its opinion, that the board of Assura (the "Board") should reconsider its recommendation for the shareholders of Assura to accept the Primary Health Properties plc ("Primary") offer and either renegotiate its offer, or recommend the offer from Sana Bidco Limited ("Sana") given the reduction in Primary's share price.

At current levels, the Primary offer is now lower than the Sana offer, involves far more shares vs cash received and uncertainty post-merger as regards CMA approval/requirements and excessive debt levels in the combined entity.

TMR is of the opinion that the merged entity may well require a capital increase in addition to asset dispositions in order to bring debt back to acceptable "REIT" levels.

TMR has communicated this to the Board and its advisors.

About TMR

TMR is a BVI based family office with investment activities in both North America and Europe. TMR concentrates in equities, fixed income, real estate (including healthcare) and the hospitality sectors (food/beverage, hotels, leisure). It is in parallel a value-added investor focusing on companies which need restructuring and repositioning as well as providing specialist management and directors as required. More information about TMR is available at https://www.tmrcapitalptc.com.

