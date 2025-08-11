

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Celanese Corp. (CE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $199 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $155 million, or $1.41 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Celanese Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $158 million or $1.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to $2.532 billion from $2.651 billion last year.



Celanese Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $199 Mln. vs. $155 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.81 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue: $2.532 Bln vs. $2.651 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 to $1.40



