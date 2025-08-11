

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The greenback advanced to a 5-day high of 1.1589 against the euro and 10-day highs of 0.8131 against the franc and 148.16 against the yen, from its early lows of 1.1675, 0.8061 and 147.34, respectively.



The greenback climbed to a 6-day high of 1.3795 against the loonie and 4-day highs of 0.6501 against the aussie and 0.5925 against the kiwi, from its early lows of 1.3745, 0.6528 and 0.5961, respectively.



The greenback rose to a 4-day high of 1.3398 against the pound, from an early more than 2-week low of 1.3476.



The currency may find resistance around 1.14 against the euro, 0.89 against the franc, 150.00 against the yen, 1.39 against the loonie, 0.63 against the aussie, 0.58 against the kiwi and 1.32 against the pound.



