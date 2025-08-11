Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company") a U.S.-focused lithium-boron exploration company, announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it intends to effect a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of seven (7) existing Shares for one (1) new Share (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation is being undertaken to enhance the Company's capital structure, improve trading liquidity, and better position Canter for strategic partnerships and growth at both the asset and corporate levels.

The Company currently has 57,198,401 Shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 8,171,200 Shares issued and outstanding, subject to rounding.

No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional interest in Shares that is less than 0.5 of a Share resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole Share, and any fractional interest in Shares that is equal to or greater than 0.5 of a Share will be rounded up to the nearest whole Share. The exercise or conversion price of, and the number of Shares issuable under, any convertible securities of the Company will be proportionately adjusted upon the completion of the Consolidation.

The Company will obtain new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the Consolidation. The record date and effective date of the Consolidation, and the new CUSIP and ISIN numbers, will be disclosed in a subsequent news release.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the board of directors of the Company may, at its discretion, determine to amend the terms or to not to move forward with the Consolidation.

The Company's name and trading symbols will remain unchanged.

Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal with instructions on how to exchange their share certificates. Non-registered shareholders holding shares through a brokerage account will have their positions adjusted automatically.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project and the Railroad Valley (RV) Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA. The Company is completing a phased drilling approach at Columbus to test highly prospective brine targets at varying depths for lithium-boron enrichment and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the technology and domestic clean energy supply chains in North America.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans for the Project and the payments related thereto, the issuance of the Consideration Shares and the Company's expected exploration activities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

