Name Change

Aranjin has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to change the Company's name to "Trinity One Metals Ltd. (the "Name Change")". Pursuant to the Name Change, the Company's securities will trade on the TSXV under the ticker 'TOM'. The new CUSIP assigned to the Company's common shares following the Name Change will be 896550100 (ISIN: CA8965501007).

Common shares owned by shareholders of the Company will be automatically adjusted as a result of the Name Change and no further action is required to be taken by shareholders. The TSXV will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the Name Change. The Name Change remains subject to final approval by the TSXV. It is anticipated that the common shares will commence trading under the Company's new name of Trinity One Metals Ltd.., on or about August 14, 2025.

Resignation of Director

The Company further announces the resignation of Solongo Gunsendorj as director effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Gunsendorj for her contributions during her tenure and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.

Forward-looking Statements

