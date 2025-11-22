Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - Trinity One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: TOM) ("Trinity One" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed Robert Payment, currently serving as CFO and Corporate Secretary as Director of the Company.

The Company further announces the resignation of David Wheeler as director effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Wheeler for his contributions during his tenure and wishes him the best in her future endeavours.

