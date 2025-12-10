Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Trinity One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: TOM) ("Trinity One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott Eldridge to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Eldridge brings 17 years of experience in the metals and mining industry focused on capital markets, having served in various buy-side, sell-side and issuer roles. Mr. Eldridge was a co-founder of Euroscandic International Group, an advisory firm where he raised upwards of $350M of combined equity and non-equity for the mining industry. Mr. Eldridge also served as CFO of Amarillo Gold prior to its takeover by Hochschild Mining. Mr. Eldridge is currently a director of Nevada Lithium Resources, a company developing one of the largest lithium deposits in North America. Mr. Eldridge is currently an independent director of United Lithium Corp. He is also a founder of Patriot Critical Minerals, a company that owns the United State's largest tungsten deposit. He currently serves as a Director and CEO of Military Metals, a company focused on antimony with a portfolio spanning the US, Canada and Slovakia, being the EU's largest antimony deposit. Mr. Eldridge holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and a Masters of Business Administration.

Trinity One's CEO, Thomas Wood, commented, "Scott's deep experience in capital markets and his demonstrated track record of financing and advancing mining projects around the world make him an exceptional addition to our Board. His breadth of knowledge across precious and critical minerals, project development, and strategic growth will be invaluable as we continue to advance Trinity One's exploration portfolio. We are very pleased to welcome Scott to the team."

About Trinity One Metals Ltd.

Trinity One Metals Ltd. is a junior mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing high-quality resource opportunities in Mongolia and Australia. With a disciplined, science-driven approach, the Company targets underexplored terranes with strong geological potential for precious and critical metals. Our strategy prioritizes early-stage value creation through efficient exploration programs, responsible field practices, and strong engagement with local communities.

