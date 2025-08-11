

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke will step down after nearly four years in the role, as Microsoft plans to integrate the platform more closely into its CoreAI organization.



The company will not appoint a direct successor; instead, GitHub's leadership team will now report into Microsoft's AI division, underscoring its growing strategic role in the company's AI ambitions.



Dohmke, who joined GitHub in 2018 and became CEO in 2021, announced in a memo to employees that he will leave to 'become a startup founder again.' He will remain through the end of 2025 to support the transition.



During his tenure, GitHub grew to more than 1 billion repositories and forks and over 150 million developers, and launched GitHub Copilot, which Dohmke described as 'the greatest change to software development since the personal computer.'



Under the new structure, Microsoft Developer Division president Julia Liuson will oversee GitHub's revenue, engineering, and support functions, while Chief Product Officer Mario Rodriguez will report to Microsoft AI Platform Vice President Asha Sharma.



The CoreAI group is led by former Meta executive Jay Parikh and focuses on building AI tools and platforms across Microsoft's ecosystem.



Since Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition of GitHub in 2018, the platform has evolved from a flagship symbol of its embrace of open source into a cornerstone of its AI strategy.



With generative AI transforming software development, the restructuring positions GitHub at the center of Microsoft's AI-powered developer ecosystem-now without a single CEO at its helm.



