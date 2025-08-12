

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Highview Merger Corp. announced that it priced its initial public offering of 20 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit.



Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable.



The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq) and trade under the ticker symbol HVMCU beginning August 12, 2025. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols HVMC and HVMCW, respectively.



The offering is expected to close on August 13, 2025.



Jefferies is acting as the sole book running manager for the offering. The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.



