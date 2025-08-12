

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKinley Acquisition Corporation announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15 million units at $10.00 per unit.



Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right. Each right entitles the holder to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one Class A ordinary share upon consummation of the company's initial business combination.



The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq) under the symbol MKLYU beginning on August 12, 2025. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and rights will be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols MKLY and MKLYR, respectively.



Clear Street LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, is acting as co-manager.



The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 2.25 million additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News