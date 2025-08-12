

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from the UK and economic confidence from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 4.7 percent in the second quarter.



At 3.00 am ET, retail sales figures are due from Turkey.



At 5.00 am ET, German ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the economic sentiment index to fall sharply to 39.7 in August from 52.7 in the previous month.



