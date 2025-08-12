Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.08.2025
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045
SIS, LLC Announces Successful Go-Live of CRB on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 Project Cost Management

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, LLC, a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Business Applications and leading implementer of ERP and CRM solutions for the construction industry, is thrilled to announce the successful go-live of CRB Group on Microsoft Dynamics 365 (D365) and SIS Construct 365 Project Cost Management (PCM) solution. This milestone marks a significant step in CRB's digital transformation journey, empowering their teams with cutting-edge tools to drive efficiency, profitability, and growth.

ERP | CRM | BI Solutions for Construction & Project Focused Industries

CRB, a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions for the life sciences and food and beverage industries, selected SIS for its deep industry expertise and the robust capabilities of D365 integrated with SIS Construct 365 PCM. This cloud-based solution enables CRB to manage project budgets, revisions, change orders, and subcontracts with unparalleled ease and precision, supporting their long-term growth strategy.

"As a growing company with complex projects across international geographies, data integrity and the seamless integration of project management, financials, and supply chain operations is crucial to our future," said Sue Dreckman, Senior Vice President of Business Operations at CRB. "With Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365, we now have a system that can deliver consistent, real-time data, improves our decision-making and enables our teams to deliver world-class solutions for clients."

SIS Construct 365 PCM, purpose-built D365, provides CRB with a comprehensive platform to monitor project financials, manage Estimate at Completion (EAC), and optimize cost control. The solution's seamless integration with D365 Finance and Supply Chain ensures real-time insights and streamlined operations.

About CRB Group

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and food & beverage industries. From 21 offices across the United States, Canada and Europe, our professionals provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution. See us at crbgroup.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About SIS, LLC

SIS is a Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in ERP and CRM solutions for construction and project-based industries. With a focus on D365, SIS delivers transformative solutions to enhance project management, accounting, and profitability.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768960/SIS_updated_logo.jpg

For more information, visit sisn.com or contact info@sisn.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sis-llc-announces-successful-go-live-of-crb-on-microsoft-dynamics-365-and-sis-construct-365-project-cost-management-302527007.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
