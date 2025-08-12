Officially certified by NATO's Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) now fully authorized to participate in defense procurement and direct contract awards across all member states.

Only NATO-approved provider of fully automated AI-robotics solutions for tactical troop nutrition, engineered for continuous autonomous 24/7 service.

Already in negotiations with multiple NATO forces, with first clients in the defense sector expected this year.

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1), a global technology leader in AI software and robotics for the food service industry, has been officially listed by the NSPA, qualifying Circus as a certified supplier for NATO and its member nations.

This certification marks a significant expansion of Circus' defense sector presence and grants access to NATO-wide defense, logistics, and crisis response programs. The company is now eligible for major defense programs and will appear alongside trusted global suppliers such as Lockheed Martin, Renk, and Rheinmetall, used by procurement officials across the NATO alliance.

Inclusion in the regulated NSPA supplier registers is the formal prerequisite for participation in NATO procurement tenders and direct contract awards as the registration is only open to companies with a significant presence in the relevant field. It allows Circus SE to take part in defense procurement programs and supply contracts issued annually by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) as the first registered provider of fully autonomous systems like CA-1 and CA-M powered by AI-robotics.

The certification verifies that Circus meets NATO's security, quality, and financial requirements including AQAP and relevant ISO standards and will simplify future contracts via the Alliance's digital procurement systems. As NATO procurement increasingly prioritizes technology-driven and autonomous solutions, Circus is particularly well positioned to benefit from the fast growing defense market.

"This NATO certification confirms our compliance with the alliance's strict standards and unlocks the next phase of our global expansion," says Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus SE. "It strengthens our leading position in defense sector applications, and allows us to actively contribute to mission-critical operations across all NATO member states."

Building on its recent U.S. government and Department of Defense supplier approval, the NATO listing positions Circus as a reliable, rapidly deployable partner for AI-powered nutrition systems in field operations, exercises, and emergency missions.

