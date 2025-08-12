

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 5-day low of 0.6496 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6514.



The aussie dropped to a 4-day low of 0.8952 against the Canadian dollar, from an early more than 2-week high of 0.8988.



Against the yen and the euro, the aussie slipped to 96.36 and 1.7885 from an early near 2-week highs of 96.84 and 1.7812, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.0958 against the NZ dollar, from Monday's closing value of 1.0967.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.63 against the greenback, 0.88 against the loonie, 94.00 against the yen, 1.80 against the euro and 1.08 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News