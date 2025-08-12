

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased as initially estimated in July to the highest level in just over a year, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.9 percent in July, slower than the 3.1 percent rise in June. That was in line with the flash data published on August 1.



Further, this was the lowest inflation since May 2024, when prices had risen 2.7 percent.



The slowdown in inflation was largely driven by a 1.8 percent fall in prices for clothing and shoes. Communication costs were 4.7 percent less expensive, while the annual price growth of alcoholic beverages and tobacco accelerated to 4.7 percent from 4.4 percent in June.



The EU measure of inflation also slowed to 2.5 percent in July from 2.8 percent a month ago, as estimated.



