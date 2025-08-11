Prosus N.V.: Prosus gets green light from European Commission to close Just Eat Takeaway.com deal

All regulatory clearances obtained ahead of scheduleProsus is pleased to announce that the European Commission has cleared its acquisition of Just Eat Takeaway.com ('JET'). This was the final regulatory approval needed to close the offer.Clearance allows Prosus to move forward with its vision to build a leading European tech ecosystem, one that will lead not only in food delivery, but in consumer platforms and AI. Prosus's investment in AI will reinvent the consumer experience, and by scaling its AI solutions across JET's European operations, will better serve millions of customers every day.Fabricio Bloisi, Prosus's CEO said: "We're thrilled by the European Commission's swift approval of our acquisition of JET. Innovation doesn't wait, and we can now get to work quickly, as AI is rapidly reshaping food delivery. This milestone marks a bold investment in Europe's AI future and strengthens our commitment to the continent."With JET's trusted brand and leading positions, combined with Prosus's technical expertise and global scale, we're poised to accelerate growth, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new value for our partners, drivers, and shareholders. Our ambition is clear: to build a true European tech champion and lead the next chapter in food delivery innovation."Fast-tracked clearance and commitmentsProsus has engaged constructively with the European Commission over the past months to secure regulatory clearance. As part of Prosus's continued commitment to fostering a dynamic and competitive food delivery sector in Europe, Prosus has agreed to significantly reduce its equity stake in Delivery Hero to a single digit percentage, within 12 months of the European Commission approval. In addition, Prosus will not recommend or appoint any future individual connected with Naspers/Prosus to the Delivery Hero Management or Supervisory Boards, or governing bodies.These commitments reflect Prosus's desire to move swiftly and bring JET into the Prosus ecosystem and begin the work necessary to accelerate JET's performance.Next steps - declaring the Offer unconditionalThe offer period will end on 1 October 2025, at 17:40 CEST ('Closing Date').If all Offer Conditions are met by the Closing Date, including the Acceptance Threshold for the deal, Prosus will declare the Offer unconditional within three business days after the Closing Date.Acceptance by ShareholdersFor information on how to tender your shares please visit the Prosus' website here.ContactsNicola McGowanChief Communications OfficerE: nicola.mcgowan@prosus.comCharlie PembertonCommunications DirectorE: charlie.pemberton@prosus.comM: +31 615 494 359Eoin RyanHead of Investor RelationsE: eoin.ryan@prosus.comAbout ProsusProsus is the power behind the world's leading lifestyle ecommerce brands, across Europe, India, and Latin America, unlocking an AI-first world for our 2 billion customers.The Prosus technology ecosystem spans food delivery, payments, classifieds, travel, events, and mobility. Our integrated approach enhances user engagement and creates the foundation for unprecedented AI capabilities through proprietary data and cross-service intelligence.Through Prosus Ventures, we invest in companies which inspire and support the Prosus ecosystem. We search for new opportunities at the leading edge of AI and ecommerce, the digital AI workforce and in frontier technologies, such as robotics, drones and synbio.The team actively backs exceptional entrepreneurs who are using technology to improve people's everyday lives.To find out more, please visit www.prosus.com.DisclaimerThe Repurchase Programme is being conducted in accordance with Articles 5(1) and 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") and Articles 2 to 4 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (the "Delegated Regulation"). This document is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation.This document contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation.This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.The information contained in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements, estimates and projections. Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical and may be identified by the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions or their negatives, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements reflect Prosus's intentions, beliefs or current expectations, involve elements of subjective judgement and analysis and are based upon the best judgement of Prosus as of the date of this announcement, but could prove to be wrong. These statements are subject to change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions and entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this announcement and neither Prosus nor any other person gives any undertaking, or is under any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to the date of this announcement or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein, any changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements and this announcement is not a representation by Prosus or any other person that they will do so, except to the extent required by law.