Storskogen Group AB: Interim report Q2 2025

"The first half-year was characterised by trade conflicts and geopolitical unrest, which impacted half-year EBITA through exchange rate and short-term tariff effects. Adjusted for these, EBITA was in line with last year. Our companies have continued to focus on efficiency, cost control and sales initiatives with the aim of driving organic growth, albeit organic EBITA growth remained somewhat negative in the first six months.

The EBITA margin increased to 10 percent (9.7) in the quarter, attributable to improved profitability in the Services business area and lower cost for Group operations. Furthermore, we refinanced our bond maturing in 2027 by issuing a new bond maturing in 2029 at a considerably lower interest rate, which lowers our interest expenses by about SEK 20 million per quarter", says Christer Hansson, CEO of Storskogen.

Second quarter (1 April - 30 June 2025)

Net sales decreased by 9 percent to SEK 8,452 million (9,243), affected by divestments of -5 percent.

Adjusted EBITA decreased by 6 percent to SEK 843 million (894), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 10.0 percent (9.7).

Operating profit increased to SEK 661 million (-268).

Profit for the quarter increased to SEK 260 million (-671).

Basic/diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.13 (-0.43).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.19 (0.16).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 527 million (855).

Chris Pullen succeeded Philip Löfgren as interim Managing Director of Storskogen UK and member of the Executive Management Team.

Storskogen issued bonds of SEK 1,250 million with an interest of 290 bps p.a. + Stibor 3m with maturity in 2029 and repurchased bonds of SEK 2,000 million with an interest of 687.5 bps p.a. + Stibor 3m with maturity in 2027. The one-off cost of the repurchase was SEK 80 million.

The period (1 January - 30 June 2025)

Net sales decreased by 7 percent to SEK 16,392 million (17,600), impacted by divestments of -5 percent. Organic sales growth was 0 percent.

Adjusted EBITA decreased by 3 percent to SEK 1,542 million (1,597), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 9.4 percent (9.1). Organic EBITA growth was -6 percent.

Operating profit increased to SEK 1,164 million (210).

Profit for the period increased to SEK 476 million (-527).

Basic/diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.25 (-0.36).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.31 (0.26).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 640 million (964).

Two add-on acquisitions were completed with combined annual sales of SEK 32 million.

Significant events after the end of the period

One add-on acquisition was completed, with annual sales of SEK 47 million.

Two platform acquisitions were completed with combined annual sales of SEK 116 million.

Amounts in parentheses are for the corresponding period in 2024.

Presentation of the interim report

Christer Hansson, CEO, and Lena Glader, CFO, will present the interim report on 12 August 2025 at 09:00 (CEST).

The presentation and the subsequent Q&A can be followed via webcast or telephone conference.

For participation via webcast, please use the following link:

https://storskogen-group.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025/register

If you wish to participate via telephone conference, please register via the link below. After registration you will be provided with a phone number and conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.

https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5003229

Questions can also be sent to ir@storskogen.com

The presentation and the webcast will be made available on Storskogen's website after the presentation and can be found via the following link: https://www.storskogen.com/investors/financial-reports/

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations

+46 72 506 14 22

andreas.lindblom@storskogen.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michael Metzler, Head of Communication

+46 73 305 59 55

michael.metzler@storskogen.com

This press release contains inside information that Storskogen Group AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication by the above contact person on 12 August 2025 at 07:00 (CEST).

About Storskogen

Storskogen is an international group of businesses across trade, industry and services. With a long-term ownership horizon, Storskogen acquires and develops leading small and medium-sized businesses in selected industries. The company has approximately 11,000 employees and generates net sales of SEK 33 billion. Storskogen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.storskogen.com

