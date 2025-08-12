

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in July to the highest level in twenty-one months, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 7.8 percent year-on-year in July, faster than the 5.7 percent rise in the previous month. The expected inflation rate was 6.4 percent.



Further, this was the highest inflation rate since October 2023, when prices had risen 8.0 percent.



Prices for food products grew 7.7 percent from last year, and those for non-food goods rose by 8.2 percent. Costs for services were 7.3 percent more expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 2.7 percent in July.



