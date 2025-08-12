

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to 87.90 against the yen, from an early near 2-week high of 88.20.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi slid to 0.5926 and 1.9610 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5939 and 1.9560, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 86.00 against the yen, 0.58 against the greenback and 1.97 against the euro.



