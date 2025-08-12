Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.08.2025
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
12.08.2025 10:21 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review

12-Aug-2025 / 08:48 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
  
 
  
 
 Date: 12 August 2025 
Name of applicant:                                  CAIRN HOMES PLC 
 
Name of scheme:                                   SAVE AS YOU EARN "SAYE" PLAN 
 
Period of return:                    From:            8 FEBRUARY  To:   7 AUGUST 
                                           2025         2025 
 
 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:        185,609  
 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of Nil 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
 
 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see    Nil 
LR3.5.7G): 
 
 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:      185,609 
 
                                                           
 
Name of contact:           Tara Grimley 
 
Telephone number of contact:     + 353 1 696 4600

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  398648 
EQS News ID:  2182746 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2182746&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2025 03:48 ET (07:48 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
