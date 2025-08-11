Monroe Capital Corporation BDC Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results and Merger Transaction

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: MRCC) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. In a separate joint release issued on August 7, 2025, MRCC and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation ("HRZN") announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement"), under which MRCC would merge with and into HRZN (the "Merger"), subject to the receipt of certain shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of certain closing conditions. Additionally, MRCC announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement to sell its investment assets at fair value to Monroe Capital Income Plus Corporation ("MCIP") immediately prior to the closing of the Merger (the "Asset Sale"), subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions in the Merger Agreement and certain other closing conditions applicable to the Asset Sale, including the receipt of shareholder approval. For additional information, please refer to the Company's August 7, 2025 announcement and associated Form 8-K filings containing the definitive agreements associated with this transaction.

Except where the context suggests otherwise, the terms "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Monroe Capital Corporation (together with its subsidiaries).

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Net Investment Income ("NII") of $3.3 million, or $0.15 per share

Adjusted Net Investment Income (a non-GAAP measure described below) of $3.3 million, or $0.15 per share

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations of $(1.9) million, or $(0.09) per share

Net Asset Value ("NAV") of $179.6 million, or $8.29 per share

Paid quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on June 30, 2025

Current annual cash dividend yield to stockholders of approximately 14.6%(1)

Chief Executive Officer Theodore L. Koenig commented, "We are pleased to announce that we paid a $0.25 per share dividend during the second quarter, representing an approximate 14.6% annualized dividend yield. We continued to support the dividend through utilizing the spillover income we have accumulated from prior strong performance. We believe that MRCC's recently announced merger with HRZN, through its NAV for NAV structure, will unlock meaningful value for our shareholders and provide them with compelling long-term upside through participation in a larger, more scaled HRZN, which stands to benefit from meaningful synergies and operating leverage as it continues to grow."

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company affiliate of the award-winning private credit investment firm and lender, Monroe Capital LLC.

(1) Based on an annualized dividend and closing share price as of August 8, 2025.

Management Commentary

Adjusted Net Investment Income totaled $3.3 million, or $0.15 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a decrease from $4.2 million, or $0.19 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. NAV decreased to $179.6 million or $8.29 per share as of June 30, 2025, compared to $186.9 million or $8.63 per share as of March 31, 2025. The decrease in NAV this quarter was primarily the result of net unrealized losses associated with certain portfolio companies and the second quarter dividend being in excess of the Company's NII for the quarter. As of June 30, 2025, the Company has an estimated $0.42 per share in undistributed spillover income.

At quarter end, the Company's debt-to-equity leverage decreased from 1.45 times debt-to-equity at March 31, 2025 to 1.17 times debt-to-equity at June 30, 2025, as proceeds used from sales, payoffs and paydowns were used to reduce the outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility.

Selected Financial Highlights

(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities data: (unaudited) Investments, at fair value $ 367,700 $ 430,571 Total assets $ 394,617 $ 461,518 Net assets $ 179,592 $ 186,877 Net asset value per share $ 8.29 $ 8.63

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Consolidated Statements of Operations data: (unaudited) Net investment income $ 3,298 $ 4,086 Adjusted net investment income(2) $ 3,255 $ 4,206 Net gain (loss) $ (5,167 ) $ (3,554 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (1,869 ) $ 532 Per share data: Net investment income $ 0.15 $ 0.19 Adjusted net investment income(2) $ 0.15 $ 0.19 Net gain (loss) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.16 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (0.09 ) $ 0.03

(2) See Non-GAAP Financial Measure - Adjusted Net Investment Income below for a detailed description of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation from NII to Adjusted Net Investment Income. The Company uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company.

Portfolio Summary

June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 (unaudited) Investments, at fair value $ 367,700 $ 430,571 Number of portfolio company investments 80 85 Percentage portfolio company investments on non-accrual(3) 3.6 % 3.4 % Weighted average contractual yield(4) 9.9 % 10.1 % Weighted average effective yield(4) 8.8 % 9.2 % Asset class percentage at fair value: First lien loans 74.1 % 77.3 % Junior secured loans 8.6 % 7.5 % Equity investments 17.3 % 15.2 %

(3) Represents portfolio debt or preferred equity investments on non-accrual status as a percentage of total investments at fair value.

(4) Portfolio yield is calculated only on the portion of the portfolio that has a contractual coupon and therefore does not account for dividends on equity investments (other than preferred equity investments).

Financial Review

The Company's NII for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $3.3 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.19 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Adjusted Net Investment Income was $3.3 million, or $0.15 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.19 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Total investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $9.9 million, compared to $11.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Total investment income decreased by $1.7 million, primarily due to lower average invested assets and lower effective rates. Additionally, a decline in other fee income of $0.2 million and a decline in dividend income from MRCC SLF of $0.2 million contributed to the decline in investment income for the quarter. The quarterly distribution from the Company's investment in MRCC Senior Loan Fund I, LLC ("SLF") decreased to $0.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $0.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Total expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 were $6.6 million, compared to $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Total expenses decreased by $1.0 million primarily due to lower average debt outstanding and reduced base management fees, reflecting a quarter-over-quarter decline in total assets.

Net gain (loss) was $(5.2) million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $(3.6) million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the net change in unrealized loss on investments was primarily driven by mark-to-market losses from certain portfolio companies that were still held as of June 30, 2025. Unrealized losses on the Company's equity investment in SLF also contributed to the overall decline. The Company's average portfolio mark decreased by 2.5%, from 91.1% of amortized cost as of March 31, 2025 to 88.6% of amortized cost as of June 30, 2025.

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations was $(1.9) million, or $(0.09) per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $0.5 million, or $0.03 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $2.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, $80.3 million of debt outstanding on its revolving credit facility and $130.0 million of debt outstanding on its 2026 Notes. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $174.7 million available for additional borrowings on its revolving credit facility, subject to borrowing base availability.

MRCC Senior Loan Fund

SLF is a joint venture with Life Insurance Company of the Southwest ("LSW"), an affiliate of National Life Insurance Company. SLF invests primarily in senior secured loans to middle market companies in the United States. The Company and LSW have each committed $50.0 million of capital to the joint venture. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had made net capital contributions of $42.7 million to SLF, with a fair value of $30.2 million, compared to a fair value of $31.9 million as of March 31, 2025. For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company received $0.7 million in dividend income from SLF, compared to $0.9 million in the prior quarter ended March 31, 2025. SLF's underlying investments are loans to middle-market borrowers that are generally larger than the rest of MRCC's portfolio, which is focused on lower middle-market companies. SLF's average mark on the underlying investment portfolio decreased during the quarter, from 82.8% of amortized cost as of March 31, 2025, to 77.4% of amortized cost as of June 30, 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, SLF had total assets of $75.9 million (including investments at fair value of $67.5 million), total liabilities of $15.6 million (including borrowings under the secured revolving credit facility with Capital One, N.A. (the "SLF Credit Facility") of $15.2 million) and total members' capital of $60.3 million. As of March 31, 2025, SLF had total assets of $86.0 million (including investments at fair value of $78.4 million), total liabilities of $22.2 million (including borrowings under the SLF Credit Facility of $21.8 million) and total members' capital of $63.8 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure - Adjusted Net Investment Income

On a supplemental basis, the Company discloses Adjusted Net Investment Income (including on a per share basis) which is a financial measure that is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles of the United States of America ("non-GAAP"). Adjusted Net Investment Income represents NII, excluding the net capital gains incentive fee and income taxes. The Company uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company. The management agreement with the Company's advisor provides that a capital gains incentive fee is determined and paid annually with respect to realized capital gains (but not unrealized capital gains) to the extent such realized capital gains exceed realized and unrealized capital losses for such year. Management believes that Adjusted Net Investment Income is a useful indicator of operations exclusive of any net capital gains incentive fee as NII does not include gains associated with the capital gains incentive fee.

The following tables provide a reconciliation from NII (the most comparable GAAP measure) to Adjusted Net Investment Income for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Amount Per Share Amount Amount Per Share Amount (unaudited) Net investment income $ 3,298 $ 0.15 $ 4,086 $ 0.19 Net capital gains incentive fee - - - - Income tax expense (benefit), including excise taxes (43 ) 0.00 120 0.00 Adjusted Net Investment Income $ 3,255 $ 0.15 $ 4,206 $ 0.19

Adjusted Net Investment Income may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, as it is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and therefore may be defined differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted Net Investment Income should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 (unaudited) Assets Investments, at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments $ 261,164 $ 315,012 Non-controlled affiliate company investments 76,379 83,642 Controlled affiliate company investments 30,157 31,917 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of: $414,808 and $472,436, respectively) 367,700 430,571 Cash and cash equivalents 2,425 6,463 Interest and dividend receivable 23,461 23,309 Other assets 1,031 1,175 Total assets $ 394,617 $ 461,518 Liabilities Debt $ 210,300 $ 271,200 Less: Unamortized debt issuance costs (1,722 ) (2,108 ) Total debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs 208,578 269,092 Interest payable 2,768 1,424 Base management fees payable 1,742 1,851 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,937 2,215 Directors' fees payable - 59 Total liabilities 215,025 274,641 Net Assets Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 21,666 and 21,666 shares issued and outstanding, respectively $ 22 $ 22 Capital in excess of par value 297,712 297,712 Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings (118,142 ) (110,857 ) Total net assets $ 179,592 $ 186,877 Total liabilities and total net assets $ 394,617 $ 461,518 Net asset value per share $ 8.29 $ 8.63

MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data) For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 (unaudited) Investment income: Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments: Interest income $ 6,757 $ 8,029 Payment-in-kind interest income 983 1,132 Dividend income 69 72 Other income 54 229 Total investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments 7,863 9,462 Non-controlled affiliate company investments: Interest income 573 452 Payment-in-kind interest income 677 767 Dividend income 60 57 Total investment income from non-controlled affiliate company investments 1,310 1,276 Controlled affiliate company investments: Dividend income 700 900 Total investment income from controlled affiliate company investments 700 900 Total investment income 9,873 11,638 Operating expenses: Interest and other debt financing expenses 3,933 4,677 Base management fees 1,742 1,851 Incentive fees - - Professional fees 267 263 Administrative service fees 374 353 General and administrative expenses 232 226 Directors' fees 70 62 Total operating expenses 6,618 7,432 Net investment income before income taxes 3,255 4,206 Income tax expense (benefit), including excise taxes (43 ) 120 Net investment income 3,298 4,086 Net gain (loss): Net realized gain (loss): Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments 77 (438 ) Net realized gain (loss) 77 (438 ) Net change in unrealized gain (loss): Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments (2,603 ) (2,574 ) Non-controlled affiliate company investments (881 ) 271 Controlled affiliate company investments (1,760 ) (813 ) Net change in unrealized gain (loss) (5,244 ) (3,116 ) Net gain (loss) (5,167 ) (3,554 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (1,869 ) $ 532 Per common share data: Net investment income per share - basic and diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.19 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share - basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 21,666 21,666

Additional Supplemental Information:

The composition of the Company's investment income was as follows (in thousands):

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 (unaudited) Interest income $ 6,864 $ 7,966 Payment-in-kind interest income 1,660 1,899 Dividend income 829 1,029 Other income 54 229 Prepayment gain (loss) 288 245 Accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums 178 270 Total investment income $ 9,873 $ 11,638

The composition of the Company's interest expense and other debt financing expenses was as follows (in thousands):

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 (unaudited) Interest expense - revolving credit facility $ 1,977 $ 2,773 Interest expense - 2026 Notes 1,555 1,555 Amortization of debt issuance costs 401 349 Total interest and other debt financing expenses $ 3,933 $ 4,677

About Monroe Capital Corporation

Monroe Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded specialty finance company that principally invests in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, and an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC. To learn more about Monroe Capital Corporation, visit www.monroebdc.com.

About Monroe Capital LLC

Monroe Capital LLC (including its subsidiaries and affiliates, together "Monroe") is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, alternative credit solutions, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe's platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality "alpha" returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and has 11 locations throughout the United States, Asia and Australia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2024 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas and 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade; Inc.'s 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; DealCatalyst as the 2022 Best CLO Manager of the Year; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt - Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.

