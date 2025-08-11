GoPro, Inc.: GoPro Announces Second Quarter Results

Revenue was $153 million
Gross Margin Improved to 36.0% from 30.7% Year-over-Year
SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and posted management commentary, including forward-looking guidance, in the investor relations section of its website at https://investor.gopro.com.
"The initiatives we undertook in 2024 to reduce operating expenses and improve gross margin are beginning to deliver meaningful results. In Q2 2025, year-over-year, we improved gross margin to 36.0%, up from 30.7%, reduced operating expenses 32% and improved adjusted EBITDA 83%," said Brian McGee, GoPro's CFO and COO.
"Our Q2 results reflect consistent operational execution and efficiency, and we're excited to launch a broader, more diversified suite of hardware and software products in the second half of 2025, which we believe will restore revenue growth and profitability to our business starting in Q4 2025," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO.
Q2 2025 Financial Results
- Revenue was $153 million, down 18% year-over-year.
- Sell-through was approximately 500,000 camera units, down 23% year-over-year.
- Subscription and service revenue was flat year-over-year at $26 million. GoPro subscriber count ended Q2 at 2.45 million, down 3% year-over-year.
- Revenue from the retail channel was $111 million, or 73% of total revenue and down 19% year-over-year. GoPro.com revenue, including subscription and service revenue, was $41 million, or 27% of total revenue and down 16% year-over-year.
- GAAP gross margin was 35.8% compared to 30.5% in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin was 36.0% compared to 30.7% in the prior year quarter.
- GAAP net loss was $16 million, or a $(0.10) loss per share, compared to a net loss of $48 million or $(0.31) loss per share, in the prior year period.
- Non-GAAP net loss was $12 million, or a $(0.08) loss per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $36 million, or $(0.24) per share, in the prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA was negative $6 million compared to negative $33 million in the prior year period, an 83% improvement year-over-year.
Recent Business Highlights
- GoPro closed a second lien credit facility of $50 million. As part of the agreement, GoPro issued an aggregate of 11.1 million warrants to purchase shares of our common stock at an exercise price of $1.25.
- A United States Administrative Law Judge with the International Trade Commission issued an initial determination that one of our China -based competitors, Insta360, violated federal law by importing and selling products that infringe on a patent covering GoPro's iconic HERO camera design in the U.S. A final determination will be issued on or before November 10, 2025.
- GoPro announced a new opt-in AI Training program that enables U.S. subscribers to voluntarily make their user-generated content available for GoPro to license to leading technology companies seeking diverse, real-world footage to enhance the performance and accuracy of their AI models. The GoPro subscriber community's vast data lake, containing more than 450 petabytes of cloud-based, high-quality video content, which translates into more than 13 million hours of video, represents a valuable opportunity for AI developers to train their models with a rich and varied dataset.
- GoPro launched HERO13 Black Ultra Wide Edition, a special edition of our flagship HERO13 Black camera bundled in-box with our Ultra Wide Lens Mod pre-installed on the camera, making it simple to capture low-distortion, incredibly wide-angle 177-degree perspectives that make you feel like you're fully immersed in the moment.
- GoPro added two easy and powerful 360 editing tools to the GoPro App, MotionFrame and POV, offering a simple way to review, capture and share traditional fixed-frame videos and photos from 360 footage.
- GoPro introduced a limited-edition Forest Green colorway of HERO13 Black, offering a bold, nature-inspired aesthetic designed to appeal to outdoor enthusiasts.
- GoPro refreshed its Board of Directors with the addition of three seasoned executives.
Results Summary:
Three months ended June 30,
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
2025
2024
% Change
Revenue
$ 152,643
$ 186,224
(18.0) %
Gross margin
GAAP
35.8 %
30.5 %
530 bps
Non-GAAP
36.0 %
30.7 %
530 bps
Operating loss
GAAP
$ (14,007)
$ (46,509)
(69.9) %
Non-GAAP
$ (8,480)
$ (35,413)
(76.1) %
Net loss
GAAP
$ (16,422)
$ (47,821)
(65.7) %
Non-GAAP
$ (11,957)
$ (36,179)
(67.0) %
Diluted net loss per share
GAAP
$ (0.10)
$ (0.31)
(67.7) %
Non-GAAP
$ (0.08)
$ (0.24)
(66.7) %
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (5,690)
$ (33,426)
(83.0) %
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
GoPro reports gross profit, gross margin percentage, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense (benefit), net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and on a non-GAAP basis. Additionally, GoPro reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP items exclude, where applicable, the effects of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other related costs, gain on insurance proceeds, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on the sale and license of intellectual property, goodwill impairment charges, and the tax impact of these items. When planning, forecasting, and analyzing gross profit, gross margin percentage, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense (benefit), net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share for future periods, GoPro does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for reconciling items which are inherently difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. A reconciliation of preliminary GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.
Note on Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will," "plan" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include but are not limited to statements regarding our expectations for profitability, improved gross margin, revenue growth, subscription growth, and reduced operating expenses; hardware and software product launch, product diversification and statements related to the Company's new opt-in AI learning program, revenue opportunities for participants and the Company, licensing of user-generated content. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the inability to achieve our revenue growth or profitability in the future, and if revenue growth or profitability is achieved, the inability to sustain it; the fact that an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key U.S. and international markets, inflation, and fluctuations in interest rates or currency exchange rates may adversely affect consumer discretionary spending and demand for our products; changes to trade agreements, trade policies, increased tariffs and import/export regulations which may negatively effect on our business and supply chain expenses; the fact that our goal to grow revenue and be profitable relies upon our ability to manage expenses and grow sales from our direct-to-consumer business, our retail partners, and distributors; our ability to acquire and retain subscribers; our reliance on third-party suppliers, some of which are sole-source suppliers, to provide services and components for our products which may be impacted due to supply shortages, long lead times or other service disruptions that may lead to increased costs due to the effects of global conflicts and geopolitical issues such as the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine or China - Taiwan relations; our ability to maintain the value and reputation of our brand and protect our intellectual property and proprietary rights; the risk that our sales fall below our forecasts, especially during the holiday season; the risk we fail to manage our operating expenses effectively, which may result in our financial performance suffering; the fact that our profitability depends in part on further penetrating our total addressable market, and we may not be successful in doing so; the risk we are able to reduce our operating expenses; the fact that we rely on sales of our cameras, mounts and accessories for substantially all of our revenue, and any decrease in the sales or change in sales mix of these products could harm our business; the risk that we may not successfully manage product introductions, product transitions, product pricing and marketing; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability if there are delays or issues in our product launches; the fact that a small number of retailers and distributors account for a substantial portion of our revenue and our level of business with them could be significantly reduced; our ability to attract, engage and retain qualified personnel; the impact of competition on our market share, revenue and profitability; the fact that we may experience fluctuating revenue, expenses and profitability in the future; risks related to inventory, purchase commitments and long-lived assets; the risk that we will encounter problems with our distribution system; the threat of a security breach or other disruption including cyberattacks; the concern that our intellectual property and proprietary rights may not adequately protect our products and services; the outcome of pending or future litigation and legal proceedings; and other factors detailed in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. GoPro disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
GoPro, Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
?
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
$ 152,643
$ 186,224
$ 286,951
$ 341,693
Cost of revenue
97,980
129,514
189,139
231,945
Gross profit
54,663
56,710
97,812
109,748
?
Operating expenses:
Research and development
30,503
46,932
60,060
91,544
Sales and marketing
25,275
41,353
48,533
76,499
General and administrative
12,892
14,934
29,834
29,627
Goodwill impairment
-
-
18,600
-
Total operating expenses
68,670
103,219
157,027
197,670
Operating loss
(14,007)
(46,509)
(59,215)
(87,922)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(1,436)
(790)
(2,233)
(1,464)
Other income, net
330
811
1,278
2,019
Total other income (expense), net
(1,106)
21
(955)
555
Loss before income taxes
(15,113)
(46,488)
(60,170)
(87,367)
Income tax expense
1,309
1,333
2,961
299,542
Net loss
$ (16,422)
$ (47,821)
$ (63,131)
$ (386,909)
?
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$ (0.10)
$ (0.31)
$ (0.40)
$ (2.55)
?
Shares used to compute basic and diluted net
157,843
152,502
157,144
151,796
GoPro, Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
?
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 58,571
$ 102,811
Accounts receivable, net
83,481
85,944
Inventory
84,482
120,716
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
28,934
29,774
Total current assets
255,468
339,245
Property and equipment, net
7,791
8,696
Operating lease right-of-use assets
13,250
14,403
Goodwill
133,751
152,351
Other long-term assets
28,730
28,983
Total assets
$ 438,990
$ 543,678
?
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 61,132
$ 85,936
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
85,914
110,769
Short-term operating lease liabilities
11,242
10,936
Deferred revenue
52,305
55,418
Short-term debt
98,518
93,208
Total current liabilities
309,111
356,267
Long-term taxes payable
15,041
11,621
Long-term operating lease liabilities
13,912
18,067
Other long-term liabilities
3,011
6,034
Total liabilities
341,075
391,989
?
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
1,035,884
1,026,527
Treasury stock, at cost
(193,231)
(193,231)
Accumulated deficit
(744,738)
(681,607)
Total stockholders' equity
97,915
151,689
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 438,990
$ 543,678
GoPro, Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
?
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Operating activities:
Net loss
$ (16,422)
$ (47,821)
$ (63,131)
$ (386,909)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided
Depreciation and amortization
1,698
1,559
3,416
2,884
Non-cash operating lease cost
1,368
(2,693)
1,153
(1,611)
Stock-based compensation
5,116
7,791
10,486
16,561
Goodwill impairment
-
-
18,600
-
Deferred income taxes, net
(233)
(65)
(130)
296,710
Impairment of right-of-use assets
-
3,276
-
3,276
Other
178
453
284
1,104
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
17,047
38,105
(19,112)
(29,813)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
8,752
605
(48,434)
(97,798)
?
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment, net
(478)
(716)
(1,783)
(1,680)
Maturities of marketable securities
-
-
-
24,000
Acquisition, net of cash acquired
-
-
-
(12,308)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(478)
(716)
(1,783)
10,012
?
Financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
-
1
374
1,380
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity
(121)
(203)
(624)
(2,180)
Proceeds from borrowings
-
-
25,000
-
Repayment of debt
(20,000)
-
(20,000)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(20,121)
(202)
4,750
(800)
?
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
784
(309)
1,227
(1,086)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(11,063)
(622)
(44,240)
(89,672)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
69,634
133,658
102,811
222,708
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 58,571
$ 133,036
$ 58,571
$ 133,036
GoPro, Inc.
Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin percentage, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense (benefit), net income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA. We also provide forecasts of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), non-GAAP tax expense (benefit), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. We use non-GAAP financial measures to help us understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. Our management uses and believes that investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating:
- the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented;
- the ability to identify trends in our underlying business; and
- the comparison of our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of other public companies that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.
These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
- adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income tax expense (benefit), which may change cash available to us;
- adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest income (expense), which may reduce cash available to us;
- adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization and, although these are non-cash charges, the property and equipment being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements;
- adjusted EBITDA excludes the amortization of point of purchase (POP) display assets because it is a non-cash charge, and is treated similarly to depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of acquired intangible assets;
- adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude restructuring and other related costs which primarily include severance-related costs, stock-based compensation expenses, manufacturing consolidation charges, facilities consolidation charges recorded in connection with restructuring actions, including right-of-use asset impairment charges (if applicable), and the related ongoing operating lease cost of those facilities recorded under ASC 842, Leases. These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods;
- adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards granted primarily to our workforce. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, we note that companies calculate stock-based compensation expense for the variety of award types that they employ using different valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions. These non-cash charges are not factored into our internal evaluation of non-GAAP net income (loss) as we believe their inclusion would hinder our ability to assess core operational performance;
- adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes a gain on insurance proceeds because it is not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such gains vary;
- adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes any gain or loss on the extinguishment of debt because it is not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such gains and losses vary;
- adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes goodwill impairment charges as they do not reflect ongoing operating results in the period and hinders our ability to assess core operational performance;
- non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes acquisition-related costs including the amortization of acquired intangible assets (primarily consisting of acquired technology), the impairment of acquired intangible assets (if applicable), as well as third-party transaction costs incurred for legal and other professional services. These costs are not factored into our evaluation of potential acquisitions, or of our performance after completion of the acquisitions because these costs are not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such costs vary significantly based on the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions and the maturities of the businesses being acquired. Although we exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP net income (loss), management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and can contribute to revenue generation;
- non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes a gain on the sale and/or license of intellectual property. This gain is not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such gains are inconsistent;
- non-GAAP net income (loss) includes income tax adjustments which reflect the current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) and the effect of non-GAAP adjustments;
- GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share includes the dilutive, tax effected cash interest expense associated with our 2025 Notes in periods of net income, as if converted at the beginning of the period; and
- other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
GoPro, Inc.
Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
?
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth below:
?
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP net loss
$ (16,422)
$ (47,821)
$ (63,131)
$ (386,909)
Stock-based compensation:
Cost of revenue
240
339
488
754
Research and development
2,681
4,016
5,501
8,281
Sales and marketing
935
1,545
1,817
3,289
General and administrative
1,260
1,891
2,680
4,237
Total stock-based compensation
5,116
7,791
10,486
16,561
?
Acquisition-related costs:
Research and development
469
469
938
625
General and administrative
-
100
3
781
Total acquisition-related costs
469
569
941
1,406
?
Restructuring and other costs:
Cost of revenue
(19)
137
(32)
137
Research and development
(611)
1,396
(20)
2,262
Sales and marketing
(64)
831
321
1,298
General and administrative
636
372
1,779
949
Total restructuring and other costs
(58)
2,736
2,048
4,646
?
Gain on insurance recovery
-
-
(424)
-
Goodwill impairment
-
-
18,600
-
Income tax adjustments
(1,062)
546
79
8,760
Non-GAAP net loss
$ (11,957)
$ (36,179)
$ (31,401)
$ (355,536)
?
GAAP and non-GAAP shares for diluted net loss
157,843
152,502
157,144
151,796
GAAP diluted net loss per share
$ (0.10)
$ (0.31)
$ (0.40)
$ (2.55)
Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share
$ (0.08)
$ (0.24)
$ (0.20)
$ (2.34)
?
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue
35.8 %
30.5 %
34.1 %
32.1 %
Stock-based compensation
0.2
0.2
0.1
0.2
Restructuring and other costs
-
-
-
0.1
Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue
36.0 %
30.7 %
34.2 %
32.4 %
?
GAAP operating expenses
$ 68,670
$ 103,219
$ 157,027
$ 197,670
Stock-based compensation
(4,876)
(7,452)
(9,998)
(15,807)
Acquisition-related costs
(469)
(569)
(941)
(1,406)
Restructuring and other costs
39
(2,599)
(2,080)
(4,509)
Goodwill impairment
-
-
(18,600)
-
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 63,364
$ 92,599
$ 125,408
$ 175,948
?
GAAP operating loss
$ (14,007)
$ (46,509)
$ (59,215)
$ (87,922)
Stock-based compensation
5,116
7,791
10,486
16,561
Acquisition-related costs
469
569
941
1,406
Restructuring and other costs
(58)
2,736
2,048
4,646
Goodwill impairment
-
-
18,600
-
Non-GAAP operating loss
$ (8,480)
$ (35,413)
$ (27,140)
$ (65,309)
?
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP net loss
$ (16,422)
$ (47,821)
$ (63,131)
$ (386,909)
Income tax expense
1,309
1,333
2,961
299,542
Interest expense (income), net
916
(226)
1,164
(1,515)
Depreciation and amortization
1,698
1,559
3,416
2,884
POP display amortization
1,751
1,202
3,483
2,064
Stock-based compensation
5,116
7,791
10,486
16,561
Gain on insurance recovery
-
-
(424)
-
Goodwill impairment
-
-
18,600
-
Restructuring and other costs
(58)
2,736
2,048
4,646
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (5,690)
$ (33,426)
$ (21,397)
$ (62,727)
