ASUSTek Computer INC.: New Dual-Screen ASUS Zenbook DUO and Limited-Edition ProArt GoPro Edition Laptop Head Up Innovative New ASUS AI PC Lineup at CES 2026

All-new generations of ProArt and ASUS Zenbook laptops deliver a complete Copilot+ PC ecosystem for creators and everyday users

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS showcased award-winning 2026 lineup of AI-powered Copilot+ PCs at CES 2026. This comprehensive collection empowers creators and professionals by integrating cutting-edge Copilot+ PC experiences, exclusive ASUS AI applications, and the latest CPU platforms from AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm to deliver exceptional AI performance.

ASUS Zenbook DUO

ASUS Zenbook DUO redefines mobile productivity with dual 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED displays in a Ceraluminum chassis. Powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor (Panther Lake), 12 Xe cores for discrete-level GPU acceleration, and a 99Wh dual-battery, it delivers uncompromising all-day performance. An innovative hideaway hinge creates an expansive, unified workspace, while detachable Bluetooth keyboard and integrated kickstand enable adaptable workflows for multitasking, within a more compact form factor.

ASUS Zenbook A16 & ASUS Zenbook A14

ASUS Zenbook A16 packs a 16-inch 3K OLED display into a 1.2kg Ceraluminum chassis-lighter than most 14-inch models. The 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processor (Glymur) features an NPU with 80 TOPS of AI performance and over 21 hours of battery life. For ultimate portability, ASUS Zenbook A14 features a sub-1kg lightweight Ceraluminum chassis and Snapdragon X2 Elite processor (Glymur), offering over 33 hours of offline video playback.

ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13)

ProArt GoPro Edition is a convertible co-engineered with GoPro to redefine creative workflows. The exclusive StoryCube AI app integrates GoPro Cloud and 360° video for intelligent media management and seamless editing. Powered by an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, it delivers accelerated on-device AI for video editing. This portable powerhouse features a 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen and includes a 12-month GoPro Premium+ subscription.

ProArt PZ14

ProArt PZ14 is a powerful creator tablet with a detachable keyboard, crafted from ultralight, military-grade aluminum for professionals on the move. Powered by Snapdragon X2 Elite processor (Glymur) with 18 cores and 80 TOPS NPU, it delivers exceptional performance with all-day efficiency. Its 14-inch ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display ensures industry-leading color accuracy, while the ASUS Pen 3.0 and integrated creator apps enable a streamlined workflow from anywhere.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

ASUS LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asus/posts/

Media Contact

Emma Strivens

PC Consumer Marketing Lead

Emma_Strivens@asus.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854318/1800x1012.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-dual-screen-asus-zenbook-duo-and-limited-edition-proart-gopro-edition-laptop-head-up-innovative-new-asus-ai-pc-lineup-at-ces-2026-302653443.html