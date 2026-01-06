Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.01.2026
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
ASUSTek Computer INC.: New Dual-Screen ASUS Zenbook DUO and Limited-Edition ProArt GoPro Edition Laptop Head Up Innovative New ASUS AI PC Lineup at CES 2026

All-new generations of ProArt and ASUS Zenbook laptops deliver a complete Copilot+ PC ecosystem for creators and everyday users

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS showcased award-winning 2026 lineup of AI-powered Copilot+ PCs at CES 2026. This comprehensive collection empowers creators and professionals by integrating cutting-edge Copilot+ PC experiences, exclusive ASUS AI applications, and the latest CPU platforms from AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm to deliver exceptional AI performance.

Image credit: ASUS

ASUS Zenbook DUO

ASUS Zenbook DUO redefines mobile productivity with dual 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED displays in a Ceraluminum chassis. Powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor (Panther Lake), 12 Xe cores for discrete-level GPU acceleration, and a 99Wh dual-battery, it delivers uncompromising all-day performance. An innovative hideaway hinge creates an expansive, unified workspace, while detachable Bluetooth keyboard and integrated kickstand enable adaptable workflows for multitasking, within a more compact form factor.

ASUS Zenbook A16 & ASUS Zenbook A14

ASUS Zenbook A16 packs a 16-inch 3K OLED display into a 1.2kg Ceraluminum chassis-lighter than most 14-inch models. The 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processor (Glymur) features an NPU with 80 TOPS of AI performance and over 21 hours of battery life. For ultimate portability, ASUS Zenbook A14 features a sub-1kg lightweight Ceraluminum chassis and Snapdragon X2 Elite processor (Glymur), offering over 33 hours of offline video playback.

ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13)

ProArt GoPro Edition is a convertible co-engineered with GoPro to redefine creative workflows. The exclusive StoryCube AI app integrates GoPro Cloud and 360° video for intelligent media management and seamless editing. Powered by an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, it delivers accelerated on-device AI for video editing. This portable powerhouse features a 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen and includes a 12-month GoPro Premium+ subscription.

ProArt PZ14

ProArt PZ14 is a powerful creator tablet with a detachable keyboard, crafted from ultralight, military-grade aluminum for professionals on the move. Powered by Snapdragon X2 Elite processor (Glymur) with 18 cores and 80 TOPS NPU, it delivers exceptional performance with all-day efficiency. Its 14-inch ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display ensures industry-leading color accuracy, while the ASUS Pen 3.0 and integrated creator apps enable a streamlined workflow from anywhere.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com
ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus
ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus
ASUS LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asus/posts/

Media Contact
Emma Strivens
PC Consumer Marketing Lead
Emma_Strivens@asus.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854318/1800x1012.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-dual-screen-asus-zenbook-duo-and-limited-edition-proart-gopro-edition-laptop-head-up-innovative-new-asus-ai-pc-lineup-at-ces-2026-302653443.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
