

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Entain plc (ENT.L), a sports betting and gambling company, Tuesday reported a loss before tax of 96 million pounds for the first half, compared with profit before tax of 13.7 million pounds in the comparable period a year ago, primarily due to losses of 265.3 million pounds from financial instruments.



Excluding one-time items, underlying profit before tax decreased 9% to 226.4 million pounds from 248.5 million pounds last year.



The company posted operating profit of 117.3 million pounds, up from 63.4 million pounds in the prior year. Underlying operating profit rose 52% to 437.6 million pounds.



Net loss was 98.3 million pounds or 15.4p per share, higher than 1.9 million pounds or 0.3p per share loss in the prior year.



On an underlying basis, the company posted profit of 123.8 million pounds or 31.6p per share, down from 158.2 million pounds or 12.3p per share.



Revenue for the period increased 3% to 2.596 billion pounds from 2.520 billion pounds in the previous year. Net gaming revenue was 2.627 billion pounds, up 3% year-on-year.



The Board has declared an interim dividend for 2025 of 9.8p per share, up 5% year-on-year, to be paid on September 29, to shareholders on the register on August 22.



For the full year, the company has raised its net gaming revenue growth guidance to about 7% on a constant currency basis, from the previous outlook of mid-single-digit percentage growth.



