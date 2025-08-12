

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales growth moderated in June after accelerating in the previous two months, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Tuesday.



The volume of retail sales climbed 14.7 percent on a yearly basis in June, slower than the 17.6 percent rise in May, which was the fastest growth since March 2024.



The annual sales growth in non-food products, except automotive fuel, softened to 19.1 percent from 21.6 percent.



Similarly, sales of food, drinks, and tobacco grew at a slower pace of 10.0 percent versus a 12.4 percent increase in May. Data showed that automotive fuel sales growth eased to 4.0 percent from 8.7 percent.



During June, online sales growth slowed to 6.9 percent from 11.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales climbed 1.3 percent after rising 1.9 percent in May.



A separate report from the Turkish central bank showed that the current account balance of the country turned to a deficit of $2.01 billion in June from a surplus of $0.83 billion in the corresponding period last year.



The goods trade deficit widened to $6.5 billion, while the surplus in services trade shrank to $5.99 billion. Both primary and secondary income balance showed shortfalls.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News