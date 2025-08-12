

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's construction activity deteriorated further in July amid a weaker rise in new orders, survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.



The headline The BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland Construction Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 47.1 in July from 48.6 in June. Any score below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.



Among three monitored categories, both housing and civil engineering logged marked reductions in July, while the commercial activity rose at a modest pace only.



New orders grew at the slowest pace in five months, linked to delayed customer decisions along with a competitive pricing environment.



Firms continued to add workforce numbers in July, though they scaled back their purchasing activity for the first time since January due to reduced activity requirements.



Cost pressures intensified since June, while the business confidence dropped to the lowest since November 2022 amid uncertainty around US trade policy and conflicts around the world.



