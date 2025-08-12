

- BERENBERG RAISES ST JAMES'S PLACE PRICE TARGET TO 1650 (1300) PENCE - 'BUY' - CANACCORD STARTS ZOO DIGITAL GROUP WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 22 PENCE - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS GLENCORE PRICE TARGET TO 380 (400) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS GENUIT GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 501 (526) PENCE - 'BUY' - RBC CUTS LEGAL & GENERAL PRICE TARGET TO 200 (220) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - SHORE CAPITAL CUTS DOMINO'S PIZZA TO 'HOLD' (BUY) - SHORE CAPITAL RAISES SPIRAX TO 'HOLD' (SELL)



