

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly higher on Tuesday as the U.S. extended its pause on higher tariffs for Chinese goods until November 10, averting an immediate escalation in the trade war.



The pan European STOXX 600 edged up by 0.2 percent to 548.08 after finishing marginally lower on Monday.



The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 gained 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent.



The British pound gained against the euro and dollar after the release of labor market data, with payrolls falling for a sixth month and vacancies dropping further, while wage growth stayed strong.



Separate set of data revealed that retail sales in the U.K. rose by 2.5 percent year on year in July.



German IT services company Cancom SE fell 2.6 percent after it slipped to loss in the second quarter from profit a year ago.



Valneva soared 8.2 percent in Paris as the specialty vaccine firm announced a 37.8 percent increase in revenue for the first six months of the year.



Reinsurer Hannover Re declined 1.3 percent despite reporting higher net income and reinsurance revenue in the first half of the year.



Swiss generics and biosimilar specialist Sandoz rose over 1 percent after partnering with Elawan Energy for 150MW solar projects in Spain.



Spirax Group shares surged 13 percent. The British industrial thermal energy and fluid technology company posted first-half 2025 earnings that beat expectations.



Property investor and developer Derwent London tumbled 4.2 percent after announcing the retirement of Executive Director Nigel George.



Recruiter Page Group declined 1.3 percent on reporting a 99 percent fall in first-half pre-tax profit against the backdrop of persistent macroeconomic uncertainty and tariff concerns.



Ladbrokes owner Entain fell nearly 3 percent despite reporting strong first-half results and lifting its full-year expectations.



