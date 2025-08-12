

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to nearly a 2-week high of 0.8622 against the euro and nearly a 4-week high of 199.98 against the yen, from early lows of 0.8655 and 199.00, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the pound edged up to 1.3472 and 1.0913 from early lows of 1.3421 and 1.0885, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.85 against the euro, 201.00 against the yen, 1.36 against the greenback and 1.10 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News