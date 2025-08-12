Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.08.2025
WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
12.08.25 | 08:02
0,875 Euro
-1,69 % -0,015
PR Newswire
12.08.2025 12:42 Uhr
77 Leser
Castelnau Group Ltd - Notice of AGM

Castelnau Group Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 12

CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)
(The "Company")
LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

12 aUGUST 2025

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 17 September 2025 at 2.15pm.

The Notice of AGM is being posted to shareholders today.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1, the Notice of Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


© 2025 PR Newswire
