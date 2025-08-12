

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The French market is slightly higher on Tuesday with stocks turning in a mixed performance as investors weigh the potential impact of tariffs. The decision of the U.S. government to extend its pause on higher tariffs for Chinese goods until November 10 is aiding sentiment a bit.



Investors await U.S. consumer price inflation data due later in the day, and French inflation report due later in the week.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 9.51 points or 0.12% at 7,708.03 a few minutes ago. The index had advanced to 7,742.36 earlier in the day.



AXA is gaining about 1.5%. Societe Generale, Schneider Electric, TotalEneergies, Teleperformance, Legrand, Carrefour and Thales are up 0.5 to 1.1%.



Valneva is soaring 8.7% as the specialty vaccine firm announced a sharp 37.8% increase in revenue for the first six months of the year.



Dassault Systemes is down 2.1%. Capgemini, LVMH, Kering and Publicis Groupe are down 1.1 to 1.6%.



L'Oreal, Hermes International, Pernod Ricard, Vivendi, Edenred and Unibail Rodamco are also down in negative territory.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News