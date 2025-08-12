DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 12-Aug-2025 / 11:24 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Director/PDMR Shareholdings This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. The Company annnounces that on 7 August 2025 the grant of conditional share awards under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2020 (the "LTIP") and options under the Company's Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 ("ESOS") were approved as summarised below and detailed in the attached notifications. i. Subsequent to the annual LTIP awards on 19 June 2025, additional awards have been granted to Simon Emeny, Executive Chairman, and Fred Turner, Chief Operating Officer, to reflect the increase in their salaries following the Annual General Meeting on 22 July 2025 and appointment to their new roles. All awards are over a combination of both 40p "A" Ordinary Shares and 4p "B" Ordinary Shares. The awards have been calculated using the same price as that used for the annual LTIP awards (i.e. the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 18 June 2025, being GBP5.908 for "A" Ordinary Shares and GBP0.5908 (notionally) for "B" Ordinary Shares). Vesting of these awards is subject to the fulfilment of certain performance conditions over the three-year period ending FY2028 (as detailed in the Annual Report and Accounts 2025) and continued employment. The awards are subject to a two-year holding period. Under the Plan rules, the Remuneration Committee has full discretion to ensure that the final outturn reflects all relevant factors, including consideration of any windfall gains. ii. Following approval of the rules of the ESOS at the Annual General Meeting on 22 July 2025, options under the ESOS have been granted to Executive Directors to the extent they were eligible up to the maximum value set by HMRC. The options are granted over 40p "A" Ordinary Shares and the option price is based on the the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 6 August 2025 being GBP5.88. The options will normally vest on their third anniversary of grant, subject to the achievement of certain performance criteria (as detailed in the Annual Report and Accounts 2025), and thereafter will remain exercisable until their tenth anniversary Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 12 August 2025 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Simon Emeny 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 ("LTIP") b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume "A" Ord Share "B" Ord Share c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares Price Shares Price LTIP 4,156 GBP5.908 10,392 GBP0.5908

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 7 August 2025

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Neil Smith 2. Reason for the notification Finance Director a) Position/status b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 ("ESOS") b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) "A" Ord Shares Share Price ESOS 5,102 GBP5.88

Aggregated information

As above

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 7 August 2025

Outside a trading venue

