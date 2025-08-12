Anzeige
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 
12-Aug-2025 / 11:24 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
 ("the Company") 
 
  
 
Director/PDMR Shareholdings 
 
  
 
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. 
 
  
 
The Company annnounces that on 7 August 2025 the grant of conditional share awards under the Company's Long-Term 
Incentive Plan 2020 (the "LTIP") and options under the Company's Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 ("ESOS") were 
approved as summarised below and detailed in the attached notifications. 
 
  
 
 i. Subsequent to the annual LTIP awards on 19 June 2025, additional awards have been granted to Simon Emeny, Executive 
  Chairman, and Fred Turner, Chief Operating Officer, to reflect the increase in their salaries following the Annual 
  General Meeting on 22 July 2025 and appointment to their new roles. 
  
 
All awards are over a combination of both 40p "A" Ordinary Shares and 4p "B" Ordinary Shares.  The awards have been 
calculated using the same price as that used for the annual LTIP awards (i.e. the five day average price of the middle 
market quotations ending 18 June 2025, being GBP5.908 for "A"  Ordinary Shares and GBP0.5908 (notionally) for "B" Ordinary 
Shares). 
 
  
 
Vesting of these awards is subject to the fulfilment of certain performance conditions over the three-year period 
ending FY2028 (as detailed in the Annual Report and Accounts 2025) and continued employment. The awards are subject to 
a two-year holding period. Under the Plan rules, the Remuneration Committee has full discretion to ensure that the 
final outturn reflects all relevant factors, including consideration of any windfall gains. 
 
  
 
ii. Following approval of the rules of the ESOS at the Annual General Meeting on 22 July 2025, options under the ESOS 
  have been granted to Executive Directors to the extent they were eligible up to the maximum value set by HMRC. The 
  options are granted over 40p "A" Ordinary Shares and the option price is based on the the five day average price of 
  the middle market quotations ending 6 August 2025 being GBP5.88. The options will normally vest on their third 
  anniversary of grant, subject to the achievement of certain performance criteria (as detailed in the Annual Report 
  and Accounts 2025), and thereafter will remain exercisable until their tenth anniversary 
  
 
  
 
Enquiries: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary 
 
020 8996 2073 
 
  
 
12 August 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
 
  
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                            Simon Emeny 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                       Executive Chairman 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                     Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                   
 
                                     213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                   
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                     "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
                                     "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                     
a)        
                                   
       Identification code 
                                   "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                     "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                                     Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                     P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 ("LTIP") 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                       
 
 
                                       
 
                                     Price         Volume 
 
                                       
 
                                             "A" Ord Share  "B" Ord Share 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                          Shares Price  Shares Price 
 
 
                                     LTIP     4,156  GBP5.908 10,392 GBP0.5908

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 7 August 2025

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                             Neil Smith 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
                                      Finance Director 
a)      Position/status 
                                    
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                Initial 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                      Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                    
 
                                      213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                    
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                      "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each  
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   
 
a)                                       
 
       Identification code                     "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                        
 
                                      Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                      P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 
                                      ("ESOS") 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                        
 
 
                                        
 
                                      Price         Volume 
 
                                        
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                            "A" Ord Shares  Share Price 
 
                                      ESOS     5,102      GBP5.88

Aggregated information

As above

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 7 August 2025

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                     Fred Turner 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
                              Chief Operating Officer 
a)      Position/status 
                            
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment        Initial 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                              Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                            
 
                              213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                            
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                              "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument                 "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
 
a)                                
 
       Identification code              "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                              "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                              Awards made under the i) Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long 
                              Term Incentive Plan 2020 ("LTIP"); and ii) Fuller, Smith & 
                              Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 ("ESOS") 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                
 
 
                                
 
                              Price            Volume 
 
                                
 
                                      "A" Ord   Share   "B" Ord   Share 
                                     Shares   Price   Shares   Price 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            LTIP     8,852    GBP5.908   22,131   GBP0.5908 
 
                              ESOS     851     GBP5.88   -      -

Aggregated information

As above

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 7 August 2025

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                            Dawn Browne 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                       People & Talent Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                     Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                   
 
                                     213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                   
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                     "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each  
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   
 
a)                                       
 
       Identification code                       
 
                                     "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                     Award made under Fuller, Smith & Turner 
                                     P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2025 
                                     ("ESOS") 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                       
 
                                     Price         Volume 
 
                                       
 
                                             "A" Ord Share 
                                            Shares Price         
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     ESOS     4,252  GBP5.88

Aggregated

As above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As above

e) Date of the transaction 7 August 2025

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  398653 
EQS News ID:  2182844 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2182844&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2025 06:24 ET (10:24 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
