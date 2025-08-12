Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) (OTCQX: BLMWF) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), an engineering WaterTech and full-service environmental consulting firm, announced it has signed a contract with Thales Canada, a subsidiary of Thales S.A. (HO.PA), to enhance the quality of potable water chemistry and extend the life of shipboard water distribution systems for the Royal Canadian Navy ("RCN").

"We are proud to launch this new product with our defence partner, Thales Canada, for the Royal Canadian Navy," said Scott MacFabe, Chair and CEO of BluMetric. "This new shipboard solution will improve the existing quality of potable water on the RCN's ships and increase the lifespan of the associated onboard distribution systems. There is no successful mission without water, and our Mission Ready Water solutions continue to meet the ever evolving and challenging water demands of the Canadian military."

The contract is valued at a total of CA$3.8 million and will be designed, validated, and executed by the Company's WaterTech Canada division in Carp, Ontario. The systems are expected to be delivered and commissioned within the next eighteen months.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 220 employees operating in ten offices and over 45 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release, including those relating to the Company's quarterly and annual results, future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

