Greenland Lithium Pegmatite Field Significantly Expanded by Brunswick Exploration

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; "BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to announced that it has identified the country's largest spodumene pegmatite trend. The discovery of multiple new spodumene-bearing pegmatites significantly expands the Ivisaartoq lithium pegmatite field, which was discovered last year on the Nuuk license. This major trend now extends over a strike length of approximately 2 kilometres.

"The discovery of this two-kilometre by three-hundred-metre area of spodumene bearing dykes is a testament to BRW's systematic and efficient approach," said Killian Charles, BRW's President and CEO. "I would like to personally thank the BRW team, Xploration Services Greenland A/S, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, and the Greenland Mineral Resource Authority for their dedication and support."

This exploration success reflects the Company's consistent, systematic approach to exploration and Brunswick Exploration is currently designing and evaluating the opportune time to begin a comprehensive drill campaign at Ivisaartoq.

Ivisaartoq Discovery Expansion

BRW has now identified a minimum of eight pegmatite outcrops that occur within a corridor measuring approximately 2,000 meters long by 300 meters wide, which remains open in all directions. This spodumene corridor is within a larger, highly favorable, geochemically anomalous envelope measuring roughly 3 kilometers by 1.5 kilometers. This envelope contains numerous additional, highly fractionated pegmatites. The company believes that there is potential to host additional spodumene pegmatites at surface and at depth within the aforementioned corridor, the larger geochemically anomalous envelope as well as the entire south Ivisaartoq belt, which measures roughly 20 kilometers in strike (see news release October 30, 2024).

The surface expression of the spodumene outcrops range in size from roughly 5 to 400 meters in length and 2 to 40 meters in width. The lithium mineralization is predominantly spodumene which varies from sparse to up to 50%, containing white and pale green crystals that range in size from 1 to 40 centimeters. Other minor lithium bearing minerals include holmquistite in the host rocks, elbaite, as well as lepidolite. The Company is already planning an inaugural drill campaign for Ivisaartoq to test the newly discovered outcrops.

Spodumene mineralization at the newly discovered outcrops was confirmed by both pXRF and LIBS units. Grab and channel samples are being sent for analysis to ALS in Dublin, Ireland, and thin section samples will be prepared and examined for mineralogical understanding. The size, orientation and overall grade of the pegmatite outcrops will be better established as the drill campaign progresses.

Figure 1: Ivisaartoq Spodumene Trend





Figure 2: One of the 2025 Spodumene Discovery Outcrops. Helicopters for Scale.





Figure 3: Spodumene at one of the 2025 Discovery Outcrops





Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information related to this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager, International Projects. He is a Professional Geologist registered in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Quebec.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing its extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada and Greenland.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eadaf730-6329-47ff-ac5a-904ee01d50d6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ecca867-4c95-4187-babd-18fca2de3823

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3fcb401-4c54-49d0-9fc5-cf54dc3769fa