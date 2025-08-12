Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6G01) ("Delta" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate update to its valued shareholders from interim CEO Ron Kopas.

Dear Shareholders,

On the back of recent leadership changes I wanted to reach out to our shareholders to update them on where we are going and what to expect in the coming months.

Over the past several months, we have undertaken a comprehensive technical and strategic review. What has become readily apparent to me is the value gap between what we believe we have and what our current market price is reflecting. As an experienced project developer, one of my primary focuses will be to demonstrate the economic case for Delta-1 as we believe already exists today and a roadmap of how we can increase that potential value.

A critical component of this exercise is having our primary exploration focus in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where Delta Resources is part of advancing what we believe will become one of Canada's next important mining camps. It is clear both Delta Resources, and several of our neighbours, are generating excellent exploration results, but what I am finding is the significant cost advantages in our location, which have the potential to materially differentiate the cost and time to market versus other locations (even if they may benefit from higher-grade discoveries), have more complicated development challenges.

Our view is, the reality of the current and forward-looking gold price has not caught up with areas like Thunder Bay, where business development will be much more rapid. We also believe we have the board, management team, access to capital and network to be opportunistic as situations arise.

The recent in-depth analysis has reinforced our confidence in the quality of our flagship discovery at Eureka and furthermore the upside potential on both Eureka and other exciting targets on our over 29,700 hectares (297 km²) land package, Delta-1 project in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt.

Based on the outcomes of this review, we are finalizing plans for an exciting and focused autumn drill program. This campaign will build on previous successes and target high-priority areas, while also fleshing out the development potential based on our existing results. Full details of the drill program will be announced in the coming weeks.

In line with our strategy to focus our efforts at Delta-1 in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Delta has begun marketing its Delta-2 property package in Chibougamau, Quebec. The property consists of 405-claims, 21,783 hectares (217.83 km²) of property. Delta has invested over $6 million in the property, and we believe this high-potential property offers excellent exploration upside and presents a strong opportunity for parties with regional synergies. More information on Delta-2 can be found here: https://www.deltaresources.ca/delta-2-gold-project/. Monetizing this asset will allow us to further focus our efforts on our core project as well as providing a non-dilutive source of capital.

In addition, to better align our corporate presence with our strategic direction, Delta has relocated its head office from Kingston, Ontario to Toronto, Ontario. Our new corporate offices are now located within the Troilus Gold Corporation offices at 36 Lombard Street, Floor 4 Toronto, ON M5C 2X3. This move, places us at the centre of Canada's mining and financial industry, allowing for enhanced collaboration and accessibility as we continue to grow.

As Delta's largest investor and shareholder, I am 100% focused on creating shareholder value and believe we need to bridge the significant value gap that exists today by demonstrating the business potential as it currently stands and the very significant upside we have in the region.

We look forward to providing more updates in the near term. Please feel to reach out if you have questions on Delta-1, or want further information on the excellent Delta-2 property.

Ron Kopas

CEO

On Behalf of the Board at Delta Resources Limited

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Delta-1 project in Ontario, Canada, where the Company discovered a large gold deposit 50 km west of Thunder Bay, at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, the gold deposit is 2.5 km long, from surface to 300 m depth. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The property covers 297 square kilometres where Delta has identified multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation, on strike with, and to the south of the Eureka gold zone and that has yet to be thoroughly explored.

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262170

SOURCE: Delta Resources Limited