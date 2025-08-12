Anzeige
Sinch AB (publ) informs about share buybacks

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, has repurchased a total of 15,279,642 shares between July 24 and August 8.

The buybacks have been conducted within the framework of the previously communicated buyback program following the board's decision on July 21 to repurchase own shares corresponding to up to ten percent of the total number of shares in the company. For more information about the program and individual transactions, see investors.sinch.com and nasdaq.com.

The total number of issued shares in Sinch AB amounts to 844,935,967. Of these, the company holds 15,279,642 own shares.

For further information, please contact
Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 175,000 businesses - including many of the world's largest tech companies - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO: SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-ab--publ--informs-about-share-buybacks,c4216678

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22250/4216678/3606249.pdf

20250811 Share buyback_ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinch-ab-publ-informs-about-share-buybacks-302527674.html

